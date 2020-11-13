64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump man shot, killed

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 13, 2020 - 10:40 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives are inv ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives are investigating a fatal shooting which occurred along Mt. Charleston Drive, near Ticonderoga Avenue and San Lorenzo Street just after 2 p.m., on Thursday Nov. 5th. One man identified as Blair Childs was taken in custody for allegedly carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.
Blair Childs
Blair Childs

A local man is dead and a suspect is under arrest following a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the area along Mt. Charleston Drive near Ticonderoga Avenue and San Lorenzo Street just after 2 p.m.

“We were dispatched to Level-1 staging for a possible gunshot wound,” Lewis said. “As crews arrived on location, we found a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy providing care to a patient lying in the middle of the road. Crews moved forward and assumed patient care. The patient sustained a gunshot wound that warranted immediate flight to trauma. That patient was transported to Mercy Air Base-21 and subsequently flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas. To our knowledge, the patient did not survive his injuries.”

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Christopher Hopson was the first to respond to the scene, where at least one of the individuals who reported the shooting was the alleged suspect, identified as Blair Childs, who told Deputy Hopson that he was armed.

“Upon arrival, I observed a male laying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder,” Hopson stated in the report. “A male later identified as suspect Blair Childs was standing in the roadway to the north. I approached and checked for a firearm. I asked Childs if he knew where the firearm was, and he informed me that he had shot the victim and that the firearm was in his pocket. I then brought Childs to my patrol car where I removed a Colt .38 Special from his right-front pocket. The firearm was completely concealed in Childs’ right-front pocket prior to its recovery, and was not visible.”

Hopson’s report went on to state Nye County Sheriff’s Office dispatch ran Childs for wants and warrants, while also conducting a check for a concealed carry permit.

“A records check showed that Childs did not possess a valid concealed carry permit in the state of Nevada,” the report noted. “Blair Childs violated Nevada Revised Statute (NRS), 202. 350, when he knowingly concealed a firearm on his person without having a CCW permit issued from the state of Nevada. Blair Childs was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. A search of Blair Childs revealed that he did not have any type of holster on his person at the time of arrest.”

Though no other charges have been filed against Childs aside from the lack of a concealed carry permit, the sheriff’s office noted on its social media page, the shooting is being treated as a homicide investigation with additional details forthcoming.

At present, Childs’ bail is set at $5,000.

The name of the shooting victim has yet to be released by the sheriff’s office.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Caterpillar picked to supply Rhyolite Ridge lithium project
Staff Report

Ioneer has selected Caterpillar, the world’s largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, as the exclusive heavy equipment partner for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada.

Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett takes a swab sample from Vanessa Aguayo-Barker to t ...
Nevada sets record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After state officials warned that the coronavirus is spreading like wildfire , Nevada on Friday set a record for new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Under the town of Pahrump's burn ordinance, the only kinds o ...
Pahrump burn moratorium lifted
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As of 8 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 13, the Pahrump burn moratorium has been lifted and residents can gather up those piles of pesky weeds, tree limbs and other vegetation and put them to the torch in burn barrels or controlled burns.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Revegetation activities at the Tonopah Test Range, where re ...
Tonopah Test Range sites transferred for stewardship
Staff Report

Environmental Management has fulfilled a key part of its mission in Nevada, completing remediation activities on and around the historic Tonopah Test Range and conveying 70 sites into long-term stewardship.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Newly named Pupfish Peak is a high point in an area known a ...
Peak on BLM land named for endangered pupfish
Staff Report

Earlier this year, the Domestic Names Committee of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously to approve the proposal to name a peak after the Devils Hole pupfish and Ash Meadows Amargosa pupfish. At 4,355 feet in elevation, the previously unnamed Pupfish Peak is a high point in an area known as Devils Hole Hills on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Nature Conservancy taps Baca as Nevada director
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

After an extensive and highly competitive search, The Nature Conservancy in Nevada has recently named Mauricia Baca as the chapter’s new state director. She will begin her new role on Nov. 16 and will be based in Las Vegas. ­­

Screenshot This screenshot shows Nye County's COVID-19 information page, which contains a varie ...
COVID-19 seeing upward trend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The fall season is upon America and as many health experts feared, the country is seeing another big increase in COVID-19 cases, prompting concerns from officials and even leading some states to reinstitute a variety of restrictions in an attempt to curb the swell. Though stricter measures have not yet been put in place here in Nevada, that doesn’t mean such action isn’t being considered, as Gov. Steve Sisolak made clear earlier this week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard "Dick" Gardner passed ...
Applications process for Nye County Commission vacancy now open
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner passed away in late October, just one week before the 2020 general election and his death has resulted in a vacancy for the commission district 1 seat.