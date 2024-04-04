Pahrump man wanted for alleged elder abuse

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect.

As stated in a sheriff’s office online post, Josh Simmons is wanted in connection with an alleged violent crime against an elderly person, which occurred on Mar 30, 2024 in Pahrump.

He is described as a 45-year-old white male with a height of 5’09”, weighing approximately 280 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Simmons, according to the sheriff’s office, is known to drive a white International Prostar+ semi-truck and a gray Dodge 3500 pickup truck, possibly with Utah license plates.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to notify the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, option #5, or call Crime Stoppers of Nevada, Inc. at 702-385-5555. Callers may remain anonymous.