Pahrump man wanted for alleged elder abuse

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2024 Community Easter Picnic took place Saturday, March 3 ...
Rains can’t dampen Easter spirit at community picnic — PHOTOS
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken at the corner of Fox Avenue and Cheyenne Way, this pho ...
448 homes slated for Indian Road Subdivision
Congressman Steven Horsford (right) talks to Genoveva Lopez-Angelo and Nye County educators at ...
Congressman: Millions in funding coming to Nye County
pvt default image
Nevadans support diaper tax exemption, state lottery
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 4, 2024 - 2:32 pm
 

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect.

As stated in a sheriff’s office online post, Josh Simmons is wanted in connection with an alleged violent crime against an elderly person, which occurred on Mar 30, 2024 in Pahrump.

He is described as a 45-year-old white male with a height of 5’09”, weighing approximately 280 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Simmons, according to the sheriff’s office, is known to drive a white International Prostar+ semi-truck and a gray Dodge 3500 pickup truck, possibly with Utah license plates.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to notify the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, option #5, or call Crime Stoppers of Nevada, Inc. at 702-385-5555. Callers may remain anonymous.

THE LATEST
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force held its annual Community Easter Picnic this past Saturday and even amidst the rain-soaked day, families came out by the hundreds to revel in the free festivities.

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Developers have officially received the stamp of approval on the first tentative map for the proposed Indian Road subdivision, a residential community that aims to bring an additional 448 homes to the southeast side of the valley.

By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A poll found a majority of Nevadans support a tax break for diapers and protecting abortion rights but are unsure about open primaries and ranked choice voting.

Brian Terrell with the Nevada Desert Experience speaks to officers at the Nevada National Secur ...
Annual peace walk completes pilgrimage — PHOTOS
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Starting on Palm Sunday, walkers gathered at the Atomic Museum and walked to the Nevada National Security Site . About 30 marchers took part on the final day, Good Friday.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The NyECC is hosting free CPR, first aid and AED training now ...
Free lifesaving training available through CPR 100 program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When thinking of life-saving moments, people often picture first responders – but you don’t have to be one of these highly-trained professionals to help someone in a moment of crisis. With proper training, almost anyone can assume the role of life-saver in an emergency.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Residents have the chance to win the 2024 Opportunity Quilt ...
Upcoming quilt show to be a feast for the eyes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Shadow Mountain Quilters will be bringing the 2024 Pins and Needles Quilt Show to the valley next weekend and anyone with an appreciation for the fiber arts will not want to miss out on this dazzling display of color and design.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The foundation upgraded the AC at the Beatty clinic, instal ...
Beatty Clinic gets tons of help with new a/c
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — The Beatty Foundation, an affiliate of AngloGold-Ashanti (AGA), did tons of good at the Beatty Clinic on March 22. Nine tons, exactly.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 11th Annual ICS and Silver State Chili Cook-Off took plac ...
11th Annual Chili Cook-Off brings tempting tastings and festival fun
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 11th Annual International Chili Society and Silver State Chili Cook-Off took over Petrack Park this past weekend for three days filled with savory tastings, fun and activities and of course, some intense culinary competition.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Moose Lodge hosted The Enchanted Forest Homeschoo ...
Pahrump homeschoolers dance the night away
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley’s homeschool youth were whisked away into the Enchanted Forest this month, with local Moose Lodge #808 hosting a night of dancing and revelry in honor of an age-old adolescent right-of-passage, prom.