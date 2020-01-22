58°F
Pahrump Podiatry gets new home, expanded space

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
January 22, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Podiatry moved to a new location in the fall of 2019, giving the group more than three times the space it was previously in.

Pahrump Podiatry, a full service foot and ankle wellness center, increased its footprint from 1,600 to 5,000 square feet in its recent move to 2080 E. Calvada Blvd.

Dr. Bobby Pourziaee, medical director at Pahrump Podiatry, said the center opened its doors at its new space in November after signing the lease this summer.

The move brought an increase in square footage and subsequently brought a rise in the number of exam rooms as well. The number of exam rooms went from four to 10, which has brought a benefit to the patients.

Patients could wait up to two hours to get into an exam room to be seen at the old location at 1430 E. Calvada Blvd., according to Pourziaee.

“Now, people can go right into a room, and we can see them right away,” he said.

Pourziaee opened the Pahrump wellness center about 14 years ago, just down the street from where the center is now, though it was a much smaller operation at that time.

“It was me and one person,” he said.

Initially, Pourziaee, whose home base is in Southern California, was looking to open an office in Las Vegas. That was until someone suggested he try Pahrump, which he did.

“I was like, let me give this six months,” he said.

Pourziaee found a space in Pahrump with a month-to-month lease. At that time, he was seeing about three to four patients a day, though business grew quickly.

Today, the Pahrump center has a staff of 15 and has about 450 patient visits a month, according to Pourziaee.

Pourziaee said there are about 50 employees throughout his offices in Pahrump, Bishop, Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

Pourziaee is not planning to expand into Las Vegas at this point.

“I would rather expand here and put energy here,” he said.

The center in Pahump has potential for future growth.

“We’re using about two-thirds of the space now,” Pourziaee said.

Pahrump Podiatry held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in mid-January at its new location at 2080 E. Calvada Blvd.

Jenney Sartin, executive director at the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, stood alongside Pourziaee as he cut the ribbon in celebration of his new location. Pourziaee was also surrounded by several staff members and others during the ribbon cutting.

For more on Pahrump Podiatry, head to pahrumppodiatry.com or call 775-751-5200.

Contact Pahrump Valley Times Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

