Pahrump resident included in Governor’s Points of Light Awards effort

Nevada Volunteers, the Governor’s Commission on Service, is pleased to announce the 2018 Governor’s Points of Light Awards, the highest honor bestowed on a volunteer in Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Governor’s Points of Light Award Ceremony honors individuals, community-based organizations and businesses for their contribution to communities through volunteer service.

Thinkstock Finalists will attend the Governor’s Points of Light Award Ceremony on Oct. 18, 2018, at the Park MGM Las Vegas where the award recipient for each category will be announced.

The finalists include one from Pahrump, Albert Bass, organizers said this week.

The award is given in seven categories: Northern Nevada Individual; Southern Nevada Individual; Rural Nevada Individual; Individual Youth (Under 21); Nonprofit and Community Organization Volunteer Program; Corporate Volunteer Program; and Volunteer Manager.

Award recipients are selected by a panel of leaders in business, government, and nonprofits from across the state based on criteria showing how their volunteerism exemplifies achievement need, innovation, mobilization and endurance.

Check the Pahrump Valley Times for updates on the Pahrump resident.

These are the finalists, including one from Pahrump:

Rural Nevada:

Albert Bass – Pahrump

Richard Knight – Virginia City Highlands

Kevin McClelland – Gardnerville

Southern Nevada:

Kayla Blevins – Las Vegas

Dr. Florence Jameson – Las Vegas

Favil West – Henderson

Northern Nevada:

Sally deLipkau – Reno

Patti McClelland – Sparks

Walter Rosenberg – Sparks

Youth:

Sydney Adashek – Las Vegas

Radhika Shah – Henderson

Blake Weissman – Las Vegas

Volunteer manager:

Cozette Eldridge – Ely

Nikki Ellis – Las Vegas

Brenda Jepson – Las Vegas