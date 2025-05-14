71°F
Pahrump Valley 500 club concludes monthly tournament

By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2025 - 4:10 am
 

Over last weekend, the Pahrump Valley 500 Club concluded its 9 Pin No-Tap Singles’ tournament.

Debbie Varner and Katherine Bishop sponsored the tournament while Sis Fronk and Diane Courtney helped assist checking members in.

With a large turnout, the tournament saw 60 bowlers participate in the event.

Derek Correa was the recipient of the 50/50 drawing, winning $85.

The next Pahrump Valley 500 Club tournament will be a Scotch Doubles, bowl 4, throw the lowest score out style event on June 14.

The following Pahrump 500 Club bowlers split $200 in prize winnings.

Peggy Rhoads: 150, 216, 175, 212, 258, 861 $70

Cathleen Steck: 143, 234, 182, 191, 198, 805 $500

Dee Runau: 110, 324, 185, 175, 119, 803 $400

Babs Woosley: 140, 243, 169, 165, 217, 794 $25

Donna Doyle: 142, 237, 162, 214, 174, 787 $15

The following Almost 500 Club bowlers split $70 in prize winnings.

Donna Lee: 114, 313, 126, 177, 160, 776 $35

Deb Mallory: 122, 291, 135, 175, 175, 776 $35

The following Groupies club bowlers split $330 in prize winnings.

JD Whitaker: 132, 264, 165, 243, 232, 904 $70

Randy Stout: 172, 156, 197, 259, 241, 853 $50

Walt Kuver: 167, 170, 214, 242, 226, 852 $45

Larry Tobey: 156, 199, 263, 193, 172, 827 $40

Barry Latislaw: 187, 116, 235, 253, 222, 826 $35

Douglas Tarver: 145, 229, 232, 191, 162, 814 $30

Michael McNeley: 153, 207, 221, 222, 156, 806 $25

Joe Matassa: 192, 102, 247, 258, 194, 801 $20

Larry Taylor: 207, 62 219, 254, 264, 799 $15

The following Handicap club bowlers split $240 in prize winnings.

JD Whitaker: 132, 264, 165, 243, 232, 904 $40

Peggy Rhoads: 150, 216, 175, 212, 258, 861 $35

Randy Stout: 172, 156, 197, 259, 241, 853 $30

Walt Kuver: 167, 170, 214, 242, 226, 852 $25

Larry Tobey: 156, 199, 263, 193, 172 827 $20

Barry Latislaw: 187, 116, 235, 253, 222, 826 $19

Douglas Tarver: 145, 229, 232, 191, 162, 814 $18

Michael McNeley: 153, 207, 221, 222, 156, 806 $16

Cathleen Steck: 143, 234, 182, 191, 198, 805 $13

Dee Runau: 110, 324, 185, 175, 119, 803 $11

Joe Matassa: 192, 102, 247, 258, 194, 801 $8

Babs Woolsey: 140, 243, 169, 165, 217, 794 $5

The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $110 in prize winnings.

Larry Attebery: 192, 247, 258, 194, 699 $35

Joe Matassa: 172, 197, 259, 241, 697 $27.50

Michael McNeley: 197, 207, 261, 226, 694 $17.50

Lynn Cary: 204, 189, 223, 255, 667 $12.50

John Ventimiglia: 188, 185, 199, 277, 661 $10

Mike Mundt: 173, 195, 207, 217, 619 $7.50

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

