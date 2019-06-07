Pahrump veterans treated to annual appreciation barbecue

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans Barbecue sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 was a big success, feeding dozens of attendees throughout the five-hour event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the local Disabled American Veterans man the sign in booth, where barbecue attendees received wristbands to access the buffet line.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A group of local auto enthusiasts joined in the fun at the Veterans Barbecue held June 1 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Raffle tickets were loaded into a plastic jar in preparation for the drawings, which took place several times throughout the Veterans Barbecue.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 Commander Greg Cardarelli and member Cathy Girard are shown calling out raffle ticket numbers.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times There was a wide variety of raffle prizes up for grabs at the Veterans Barbecue, all donated by generous local businesses and entities to help support the Disabled American Veterans' charitable efforts.

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 of Pahrump is dedicated to empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. The men and women who have served America in the U.S. armed forces have given of themselves to preserve the freedoms and liberties of the country’s citizens and giving back to those who have served is a key component of what the local veterans’ organization is all about.

To this end, each year the Disabled American Veterans host the annual Veterans Barbecue, inviting former service members, their families and all members of the community to come together for an event showing appreciation and gratitude for veterans.

The 2019 Veterans Barbecue was held Saturday, June 1, beneath the shady trees of Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

A large crowd of attendees filled the venue, enjoying the food, fun and social atmosphere. Hot dogs and hamburgers with all the trimmings were grilled up hot and fresh for the hungry barbecue-goers and served alongside chips, barbecue beans and chilled watermelon. While devouring the feast, attendees were treated to live music and a series of raffle drawings added a charge of additional excitement to the event.

After all was said and done, the Veterans Barbecue was hailed a huge success.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 1st Junior Vice Commander Richard Goldstein, who helped organize the event, penned a thank you letter, taking the opportunity to show the organization’s appreciation for all of the donations provided for the Veterans Barbecue raffle as well as all the time and energy of those who participated that afternoon.

There was a large array of raffle prizes up for grabs at the barbecue and plenty of attendees vying to claim them. The Holiday Inn Express helped out the raffle with a free one-night stay while Golden Gaming and Stockman’s Steakhouse contributed several items, including two $100 gift certificates, two $25 gift cards for the cafe and two gift cards for bowling and pizza. Romero’s restaurant chipped in a gift card as well, as did Car Studio, Smith’s Food and Drug and Home Depot.

Sanders Family Winery provided a gift basket filled with goodies and the G.I. USA Store donated two hats to the cause, while Marty Greenfield Jewelers provided a belt buckle and Fitness for 10 contributed a three-month membership. The largest raffle prizes of the day were donated by Master At Arms, with Goldstein noting that the two Front Sight Training Institute Diamond Memberships that business provided were worth an incredible $15,000 each.

“I would like to say a special thank you to Bob Clark and his band, Joe’s Sanitation, Deanna O’Donnell of KPVM-TV for her television coverage and Robin Hebrock of the PV Times for her print coverage,” Goldstein wrote. “But most of all a great big thank you to all the volunteers from the DAV and its auxiliary, who worked tirelessly to make this barbecue a success and to all the local veterans and non-veterans who attended. We hope you enjoyed it and will see you next year!”

In conclusion, Goldstein also brought to the forefront the real meaning behind the Veterans Barbecue, appreciation for those who have served, reminding the community, “And please remember to always honor those who gave all to ensure the freedoms we enjoy.”

For more information on the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 visit www.dav15nv.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com