Pahrump woman allegedly called 911 six times without legit emergency

A Pahrump woman was taken into custody after allegedly dialing 911 several times when no emergency existed.

According to a July 23 Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Alec Brian was dispatched to a residence along Pioche Street in reference to assist medical personnel just after 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, Brian made contact with Stephanie Horton, who used the Nye County emergency line 911 to report she was having chest pains and dry mouth after consuming methamphetamines, Brian’s report stated.

After additional deputies and a medic crew arrived on scene, Horton refused to be checked out by medical.

“I then took Stephanie into custody for the misuse of the 911 emergency lines,” according to Brian’s report. “Within the last 24 hours, Stephanie called a total of six times to report the same issues and refused to stop calling after deputies and medical explained to her that there was no further assistance that we could provide. Over the last 24 hours, Stephanie had been discharged from Desert View Hospital three different times. Stephanie has also been trespassed from Desert View Hospital for refusing to leave.”

Brian’s report went on to state that during one incident, Horton actually called 911 to ask if she could call 911.

“Subsequently, Stephanie also called back and disconnected without saying anything,” according to the report. “This was after Stephanie was warned on the misuse of 911.”

Horton was found to be in violation of Nevada revised statute 207.245, that being the misuse of the 911 system, when no actual emergency existed, by unlawfully, knowingly, and willfully making an emergency telephone call to report an emergency after being warned no emergency existed by law enforcement and medical personnel.

Additionally, Horton, Brian noted, continued to call after being warned.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Nye County Detention Center where she was booked accordingly.

Bail amount was set at $5,000.

