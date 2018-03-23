Pahrump woman facing child abuse, neglect charges

A Pahrump woman is facing serious charges including child abuse and neglect after Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies made an unannounced visit to her home earlier this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jennifer Leet faces at least three counts of child abuse and neglect after local and state authorities paid an unannounced visit to her southside home this month. The residence according to law enforcement officials was awash in feces, vomit and urine. Three children and 10 animals were removed for the home for their safety.

A declaration of arrest document for Jennifer Leet stated that deputies first made a visit to check on the welfare of the occupants, which included three children residing at the home on south Quarterhorse Avenue.

No contact was made during the initial visit on March 8.

One day later, on March 9, deputies returned to the home where they made contact with Leet, who gave the deputies consent to inspect the common areas of the residence.

House of horrors

Their assessment brought forth yet another visit on March 15, when at 10 a.m., Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Animal Control officer Susan Ryhal, and Fred Lopez from the State of Nevada Division of Child and Family Services, all dropped in for a visit.

The conditions inside the home, according to the arrest document, were best described as ghastly.

It should be noted that the residence was home to Leet’s three biological children.

“As we entered the house with Jennifer at home, there was a strong odor consisting to the smell of urine and fecal matter,” the deputy noted. “There was a substance that looked to be animal vomit caked into clothes and pillows that were on the floor of the home and all of the mattresses in the home had animal feces covering it. We observed multiple types of bugs crawling on the mattresses that were also lying on the floor, and we were able to observe mice droppings throughout the residence as well.”

Animals seized/arrest made

The arrest report also stated that at least one dog at the residence was contained inside a kennel, covered with feces, along with a substance consistent with the color and texture of mold.

“We could not access most rooms due to the trash, used food, and clothing that was piled up to our shins,” the deputy’s report noted. “We also could not locate any edible food inside the residence. Jennifer Leet has three biological children, all under the age of 18, who actively reside at the residence, and have been exposed to the described environment for a long period of time.”

Additionally, at least seven cats and three dogs were living inside the home.

Nye County Animal Control Officer Susan Ryhal, seized all of the animals due to the health risks present, the report stated.

Leet was subsequently read her Miranda rights and placed under arrest, where she faces three counts of child abuse and neglect, along with 10 counts of failure to provide for confined animals.

Bail was set at $9,870.

Leet’s children were removed from the home and taken into protective custody.

