Pahrump Youth Riders track to hold ‘soft grand opening’ this weekend

Youth dirt bike enthusiasts now have a sanctioned place to ride in town.

This week, the Pahrump Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Park Advisory Committee announced that a new track will officially open on Saturday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Pahrump Youth Riders organization.

The track is located on Ironwood Avenue off of East Dandelion Street. Look for a path marked in red which leads to the track parking area marked in green.

OHV Advisory Committee Vice-Chair Brad Harris told the Pahrump Valley Times that there’s an urgent need for volunteer caution track flaggers.

Flaggers are known for being on the front lines of motocross safety to warn riders of potential dangers ahead on the track during a riding event.

Regarding the qualifications to become a flagger, Harris said both adults and teens can perform the job.

“We would prefer adults, but right now, older teenagers will do just as good,” he noted. “We hope it’s going to be a big event and we’re really excited to get this moving forward so that the town sees that we’re progressing. We also want to get the community excited with us.”

In regard to youths interested in hitting the track with their dirt bikes on Saturday, Harris said the riders must have a valid OHV sticker to participate.

The stickers will also be available for purchase at the event.

“This is an early opening of the new park, giving youth riders a chance to try out the track for the day,” Harris said. “This park represents an exciting first step in the development of future fairgrounds supported by the town of Pahrump and county Public Works. It will be a year-round hub for outdoor recreation and a cherished part of our community.”

Harris also said that the new track is the first step toward future similar venues in the town.

“When we say youth riders, we just want the kids,” he said. “That’s the only track that we have finished right now. The adult track still in the in the future, and it’s obviously going to be a lot bigger. So we’re just calling for youth riders but they do need to have a Nevada off-highway vehicle certificate. There will be guys at Saturday’s event that will allow you to sign up there.”

In regard to the size of the dirt bikes on the track, Harris said the displacement range is typical for both younger riders and older teenagers.

“That has been big topic of discussion so we’re trying not to define it too much because we’re concerned that it might deter some riders,” he said. “Right now, the displacement of the bikes will range from 50 CC-to-150 CC, so we just want to make sure that we don’t have any big boys show up to ride the track right now.”

For additional information contact Harris via email at Brad@associatedtelecom.com

