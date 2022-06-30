Pahrump’s newest cannabis dispensary opens July 16 — and it will include a drive-thru

Officials from The Source+ announced that its sixth dispensary will open its 2370 Homestead Road location to the public on Saturday, July 16.

(Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times) The Source+ cannabis dispensary at the corner of Highway 160 and Homestead Road has announced a July 16, 2022 opening date. The Pahrump retail operation will feature a drive-thru.

One of Southern Nevada’s newest cannabis companies is set to open this month in Pahrump.

Officials from The Source+ announced that its sixth dispensary will open its 2370 Homestead Road location to the public on Saturday, July 16, according to a news release.

“Bringing The Source+ to Pahrump and Nye County has been very exciting for our team, and we’re thrilled to share exclusive products and hospitality with the community,” said CEO of The Source+, Steve Haffer. “In a town that prides itself on independence, our mission is to always make sure we provide a safe and respectful environment where our patients and customers can easily and affordably obtain a host of wellness products and services.”

The new 3,400-square-foot showroom will display and offer a wide selection of brands, including CAMP, Onederful and 8 Fold, in a welcoming atmosphere, the release stated.

“The Source+ also features a variety of edibles, concentrates, tinctures, and other cannabis products that its customers have come to love and know over the past seven years,” according to the release. “This will be the company’s sixth dispensary and the first Source+ location to offer a drive-thru pickup service.”

Back in March, the Pahrump Valley Times reported that the project had been in the works for nearly three years.

Nevada Organic Remedies, which owns and operates The Source+, initially secured a Nye County special use permit in mid-2019 but a lawsuit against the state of Nevada regarding the marijuana industry resulted in delays.

Once the lawsuit was cleared, The Source+ faced additional challenges in the form of the pandemic, followed by supply chain issues and startling increases in the cost of construction materials.

The company, however, never abandoned its vision for a Pahrump store and it was able to officially break ground at the site in late 2021.

As a community-driven company, The Source+ has prioritized giving back to its communities since its inception, supporting local partners by donating more than $700,000 to local nonprofits, including Opportunity Village, Helping Hands of Las Vegas, Community Counseling Centers of Southern Nevada, The Cupcake Girls, Mondays Dark and more.

The Source+ also plans to employ between 30 and 35 people at the new Pahrump dispensary.

Those interested in applying for one of the current openings can visit www.TheSourceNV.com/careers.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Pahrump Valley Times reporter Robin Hebrock contributed to this story.