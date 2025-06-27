Pathfinder project could see millions in financing

Pathfinder Tonopah is working to redevelop the Liberty Mine Complex and capitalize on the millions of tons of copper, molybdenum and potentially silver that still exist at the site. (Pathfinder Tonopah)

Pathfinder Tonopah is working toward reviving the historic Liberty Mine Complex and the project could see a big boost in terms of financing, with the Export-Import Bank of the United States signaling its willingness to put up hundreds of millions of dollars to move the operation forward.

“Pathfinder Tonopah, a private company, is pleased to announce that it has received a non-binding indicative Letter of Interest (LOI) from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) for $896 million to support development of its copper and molybdenum mine in Tonopah, Nevada,” the company announced on June 10. “This potential source of funding would accelerate the revitalization of a historic brownfield site, positioning Pathfinder Tonopah as a leading domestic supplier of critical minerals essential for national security, energy dominance and advanced manufacturing.”

The Liberty Mine Complex was formerly mined in the 1980s and 1990s by two different companies, Anaconda and then Cyprus. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Equatorial Tonopah also conducted mining operations. However, a preliminary economic assessment has shown that there is still an abundance of valuable minerals at the site.

“The updated mineral resource shows that the bulk of the known in-site resources, both hypogene molybdenum and supergene copper resources, remain unmined,” information from Pathfinder Tonopah details, noting the identification of over 716 million tons of “measured and indicated resources.”

“We are thrilled to receive this LOI from EXIM, a powerful validation of Pathfinder Tonopah’s mission to secure a domestic supply of critical minerals,” company CEO Brianna Hanson stated. “This potential financing would enable us to scale our operations, delivering copper and molybdenum to meet America’s growing needs while strengthening national security and economic resilience.”

The EXIM financing, if secured, will be used to support the construction of a state-of-the-art mining and processing facility to produce copper cathode and molybdenum concentrate, as well as potentially higher-value molybdenum products. Recent exploration has also indicated the presence of significant silver resources.

“The project benefits from a 2023 drill campaign that converted historic waste to ore and has existing infrastructure, including water rights, power connections and paved road access,” the company noted. “This LIO underscores Pathfinder Tonopah’s strategic role in addressing U.S. reliance on unreliable critical minerals supply chains, as highlighted by the March 2025 Executive Order to accelerate domestic mineral production. By combining innovative technologies, a multi-generational resource open on three sides and at depth, and a proven management team, Pathfinder Tonopah is well-positioned to lead the sustainable advancement of critical minerals production.”

For more information visit PathfinderTonopah.com or email info@pathfindertonopah.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com