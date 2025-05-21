Pay tribute to defenders of freedom this Memorial Day

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15's Memorial Day Service typically includes a POW/MIA ceremony in which a table set with items was displayed, each item representing something specific regarding the loss of those who died in service. The DAV's 2025 ceremony is slated for 6 p.m. on May 26.

Once known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day is a national observance intended to provide a time for honoring and remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces. And though millions of people will be celebrating the weekend with cookouts, trips to the beach and other fun summer activities, members of the local veteran groups of Pahrump will be bringing the true meaning of the holiday to the forefront.

On Monday, May 26, Memorial Day ceremonies in the valley will kick off at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054. Post officials will gather under the pergola for the annual morning-time observance and the entire community is welcome to attend. Remarks will be offered from those who know personally what it means to serve, many of whom often use these opportunities to remind civilians of the importance of retaining the original intent of such holidays and imparting that knowledge to the next generation.

Once the VFW ceremony comes to a close, attendees can head inside the post to enjoy a barbecue lunch of hot dogs and chips while they await another event, the formal Flag Retirement Ceremony. When the Star-Spangled Banner becomes tattered and torn and no longer fit for display, it should be given a “dignified disposal” in accordance with U.S. code, which recommends burning as a method of proper retirement. The VFW acts as a hub for local flag retirements and the ceremonial farewell is often fraught with emotion, ranging from pride to tears and everything in between.

As the day winds down, Memorial Day activities will take over the Pahrump Veterans Memorial at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, where the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 will be heading up the sundown ceremony. This event regularly includes a blend of several traditional military rituals, such as the wreath ceremony and Dog Tag/ID Tag ceremony, along with a very moving ceremony specifically geared toward remembering America’s fallen heroes, known as the Missing Man Table. Area dignitaries are often invited as guest speakers for the event as well.

The VFW’s Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at the post, 4651 Homestead Rd., on Monday, May 26 at 11 a.m. with the Flag Retirement to follow at noon, weather permitting.

The DAV’s Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 26 at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial, 751 East St.

