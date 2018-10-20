PDOP Pumpkin Days returns to community

An annual autumn event for the entire family returns today to the community for a three-day run.

Officials with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, (PDOP), are inviting the community to its “Pumpkin Days” celebration, beginning today, Friday, Oct. 19, at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

The park is located at 1600 Honeysuckle St.

Admission to the event costs $5 per person or $10 for a wristband for access throughout the entire weekend.

During such time, parents and children can take part in hay rides and face paintings, along with frolicking in hay mazes, and pyramids.

Food favorites such as kettle corn and hot apple cider will be available.

PDOP officials will also provide fire trucks and police vehicles for children to inspect.

Today’s hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The weekend portion of the event runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m Saturday, Oct. 20 and on Sunday running from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the popular “Monster Dash,” is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Registration for the 5k run and 1-mile family fun walk begins at 7 a.m.

All proceeds from the event, benefit the PDOP program.

PDOP was actually founded by two parents who have disabled children.

The program also concentrates on the education of the community regarding disabilities.

PDOP was actually founded by two parents who have disabled children.

Not long after the the children were diagnosed with their impairments, the parents learned that there were no local support organizations in the Pahrump Valley.

Both parents vowed not only to make a difference for their own respective families, but to other local families facing similar situations; thus PDOP was established.

For more information on PDOP, call 702-516-0847, or email to staff@pdop.info

Details also can be found on the PDOP Pumpkin Days 2018 Facebook page.

