Pedestrian killed in early morning crash

A Pahrump family is mourning the loss of their patriarch after an early morning auto versus pedestrian incident on May 21.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the full report on the incident is not yet available. However, the dispatch report shows that sometime around 5 a.m. on that Wednesday morning, Steven Herzog was walking in the vicinity of E. Manse Road and S. Clubhouse Drive and was struck by a Toyota Rav4 as he crossed the street.

The person who reported the accident was only identified as the driver of a white Volkswagon Passat.

Herzog had three sons, Wayne, Steven and James. Steven had these words in remembrance of his dad:

“My father was my hero. He worked so hard to provide for his three sons. He worked 12-hour shifts, and would still make it to our football practices and games. He never complained and always put us first and himself last. How do you describe someone who is indescribable? My dad was indescribable. I miss him so much.”

According to the dispatch report, a firearm magazine was found at the scene but the location of the gun was not known. Herzog was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m. Per the report, a deputy went to Herzog’s home but no one answered the door and a voicemail message was left for his wife asking her to call the sheriff’s office.

“As an adult, I have been very close to my dad,” Steven said. “We would speak almost daily. He was my rock, shrink and friend. I miss him dearly and have a huge hole in my heart. He and my youngest daughter Lana were also very close. I am absolutely devastated by his sudden and tragic passing.”