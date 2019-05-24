Phone scam by person claiming to be NHP

Thinkstock “If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be from NHP, please contact your local police department,” the NHP said in a statement.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was contacted regarding a police impersonation phone call scam.

An individual in the Reno area had received a phone call from a number that matched the NHP Reno Office.

The male caller identified himself as “Officer Chris Jordan” with the Nevada Highway Patrol and stated that the person needed to confirm their Social Security number, date of birth, and that their bank account was through Bank of America for a fraud case. The imposter then provided a fictitious case number.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol is advising all citizens to be vigilant and cautious if they receive a phone call from anyone requesting sensitive information,” the NHP said in a news release. “Your phone might show the call originating from NHP’s real phone number 775-687-9600 but criminals can manipulate caller ID to show any number.”

