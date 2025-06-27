PHOTOS: Celebrating a century with B.J. Hetrick-Irwin

The Artesia Community Clubhouse was packed with people on Thursday, June 19 as the many relatives and closest friends of B.J. Hetrick-Irwin celebrated a century of her inspiring spirit. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump resident B.J. Hetrick-Irwin turned 100 years young on Thursday, June 19 and the ladies with the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years - both organizations founded by the centenarian - threw her a birthday party in the Calvada Eye, inviting the whole community out to celebrate the occasion. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

She’s fierce. She’s spunky. She’s an incredible leader, an inspiration, an icon and a true community treasure.

All of these descriptions and more can be credited to one of the Pahrump Valley’s most well-known residents, B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, founder of two local organizations and a woman whose name has become synonymous with community activism.

Now an official centenarian, Hetrick-Irwin celebrated her 100th birthday this month and of course, it was an affair marked by the effusive praise and loving greetings of hundreds of people whose lives have been touched by her glowing spirit.

Hetrick-Irwin’s festivities kicked off the morning of her birthday, June 19, at the Calvada Eye, where members of the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years invited the entire community to gather in honor of the milestone. Settled beneath the sweeping greenery of the trees, Hetrick-Irwin welcomed dozens and dozens of people all eager to wish her the best of felicitations.

“It was fantastic to have the privilege of attending B.J.’s 100th birthday celebration,” Scott Lewis, Pahrump’s fire chief and director of Nye County Emergency Management enthused. “She is an amazing lady!”

One of the standout moments of the morning for Hetrick-Irwin was the visit from Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, who came bearing the gift of a state proclamation.

“Whereas, B.J. Hetrick-Irwin has been a cherished and inspirational figure in the Pahrump community, known for her generosity, kindness, passion and fiery spirit for uplifting others,” the proclamation reads. “And whereas she is the founder and guiding force behind two transformative organizations – Ms. Senior Golden Years USA and the Nevada Silver Tappers – both of which empower women… as they embrace life’s later chapters to build confidence, express their talents and give back to the community.

“Now celebrating her 100th birthday, B.J. continues to motivate others by demonstrating that one should live with elegance and joy and that age is no limit on living with purpose and embracing each day with enthusiasm,” the proclamation continues. “Her life’s work has inspired generations of women, friends and neighbors, who now proudly honor B.J.’s legacy and celebrate this great centennial milestone… Now, therefore, be it proclaimed that Nevadans recognize and celebrate B.J. on this joyous occasion of her 100th birthday – a well-earned tribute to a lifetime fueled with the spirit of empowerment, love and service to the community.”

Hetrick-Irwin isn’t just a famous figure, either. She’s also the matriarch of five generations and there were dozens of her relatives who traveled to the valley to share in the milestone birthday celebrations. A private event was held inside the Artesia Community Clubhouse and the venue was filled with Hetrick-Irwin’s children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Hetrick-Irwin made a grand entry just after 5 p.m. that evening, dressed in lovely purple hues and all of her traditional sparkle. The adoring crowd welcomed her with much clapping and shouts of “Happy Birthday!” as she made her way to the table at the heart of the party. Never the selfish one, she also shared the spotlight that evening with her sister Jodie, who will soon celebrate her 95th birthday and was seated in a place of honor alongside Hetrick-Irwin.

“It’s been a wonderful day,” Hetrick-Irwin told the Pahrump Valley Times with a beaming smile and tears of happiness glistening in her eyes. “It’s so touching, all these people! And having my family here, it’s just been amazing. I’m really honored.”

A personal tribute from the author

Happy birthday to one of the most fantastic people I have ever had the privilege of knowing.

Over the last 11 years or so, you have carved out a special place in my heart and have shown me so much love in return.

It's been a real honor to cover your many events and charitable doings. I hope you understand just how much you mean to me and to thousands of other people.

Love, from one of your favorite reporters — Robin Hebrock