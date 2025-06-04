PHOTOS: Cheers to the grads

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Students stand after receiving their diplomas, about to turn their tassels to the other side of their caps.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Students stand after receiving their diplomas, about to turn their tassels to the other side of their caps.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The podium on the stage, flanked by maroon and gold carnations, not only signifying school colors, but also friendship, admiration, respect and celebration.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times 20-30 fans of the graduates without tickets observe and record the ceremony from the north-side fence bordering the parking lot and football field.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times After their name is called, students move onto the stage to receive their diploma from school principal Desiree Veloz.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nye County School District Administration and Board of Trustees applaud the graduating seniors as they enter the field.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Students receive a flower after getting their diplomas on the stage in the middle of the field.

Last Friday night, May 30, under the lights of the football field at Pahrump Valley High School, 284 high school seniors turned their tassels and tossed the caps in the air to become newly-minted graduates of the Class of 2025, and start the next chapter of their lives.

With the elimination of general admission seating in the bleachers this year, the exuberant, cheering throng of family and friends only filled about 90% of the 1,100 seats available on the home side, and only about 20% on the visitors’ side 100 seats. The change was due to last year’s overcrowding of the main bleachers and walkways, which blocked critical egress areas, and potentially causing a very dangerous situation.

This year, graduating students were given a specific number of tickets for their family and friends, causing about 20-30 fans of the graduates to observe and record the ceremony from the north-side fence bordering the parking lot and football field — about 200 feet from the main stage in the middle of the field.

NCSO conducted bag searches and had 2 metal detectors at the main entrance, ensuring smooth and efficient traffic flow, while maintaining safety. One of the other changes this year, to be compliant with fire codes, was to zip-tie the 1,500 infield chairs provided for immediate family members, graduates and teachers, preventing shifting during the event.

The use of zip-ties were an exemption granted for this year only, as the school must now purchase new, interlocking chairs for next year’s graduation at a cost of over $100K.

After the teachers and students filed onto the field and to their seats, the National Anthem was performed beautifully on violin by senior Abigail Hull, followed by Wolfe Beckley’s valedictorian speech, Jessie Araujo’s salutatorian speech, a speech by beloved social studies teacher Atom Hoffman, and issuing of diplomas by the school’s principal, and nearly 20-year Nye County educator, Desiree Veloz. The ceremony was co-emceed by senior class president Abigail Alberto Amador and student body president Angelina Valdez.

While handing out the diplomas, Veloz received a little surprise from each and every student. “If you all couldn’t tell, I’ve been ducked by the class of 2025,” explained Veloz. She received 284 tiny plastic ducks. One teacher at the event said the senior class had received toy ducks from the teachers and administrative staff throughout the past year to celebrate achievements and milestones, and as recognition.

Because this year people were in the bleachers on the visitor’s side, there were no fireworks during the last group senior picture when caps are thrown in the air. However, none of this year’s changes seemed to dampened the graduates’ excitement or joy on finishing their 4-year journey and starting a new odyssey.

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.