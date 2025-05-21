PHOTOS: Elite Kitchen & Stone offers affordable quality cabinetry

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Ron Powell, center, one of the four partners of Elite Kitchen & Stone, cuts the ribbon at the grand opening with members of the chamber of commerce and Elite’s staff.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Elite Kitchen & Stone’s staff stand outside their new showroom at 1971 Pahrump Valley Blvd, Suite C. From Left to right; partner Ike Nigam, partner Ron Powell, Pahrump showroom manager Dorothy Blevins, warehouse manager Julio Savala, partner Dennis Powell, Francisco Gonzalez, and kitchen designer Josh Bacher.

Located at 1971 Pahrump Valley Blvd, Suite C, Elite Kitchen & Stone specializes in affordable prefab and custom cabinetry and countertops for “do-it-yourselfers” or it can be professionally installed.

Elite Kitchen & Stone held its ribbon cutting - grand opening on Thursday, May 15.

“It’s an affordable cabinetry [for] remodeling. But the quality is up with any of the custom cabinetry that you can get in Las Vegas or anything around,” explains Ron Powell, who, along with his two brothers, Dennis and Mike, and their partner Ike Nigam, own the business, including another showroom and their main warehouse in Las Vegas.

Pahrump showroom manager Dorothy Blevins explains that they’re an importer, getting their cabinets from Cambodia and Malaysia, quartz countertops from Thailand, and flooring from Vietnam. “So that is the first benefit to the consumer, that they’re getting contractor pricing,” says Blevins.

As Powell and Blevins describe, compared to prefab bathroom vanities or cabinets offered at Home Depot, their products are full plywood construction, not particle board, and feature hidden hinges and soft closing drawers. “And we’re still cheaper,” says Blevins.

For customers who want installation, Blevins says, “We can be full service. We are licensed, insured, and bonded in the state of Nevada, Arizona, and Utah.” They also offer 3D layout services.

“We work for a lot of the big builders in Las Vegas [on] multimillion dollar homes. We can go from affordable to very high-end, so we have a big range,” says Powell about the extent of their product offerings.

When asked what effect the newly expanded tariffs have on their business, Powell says, “We’re still monitoring that situation right now, but even if they [impose] tariff[s], we’ll still be more competitive than everybody else.”

The Powell brothers were raised in the small town of Bluebell, Utah, population 272, and have family in Pahrump. They have sold and installed product for many customers from Pahrump prior to opening their showroom here. “We really want to focus on the small little bedroom communities, the small towns that do not have the resources, but have the need,” explains Blevins.

Elite Kitchen & Stone is interested in working with and supporting local contractors, so Blevins asks interested contractors to call her for more information at 725-377-1960. The showroom hours are Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit their website at elitekitchenandstone.com.

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.

Elite Kitchen & Stone

■ 1971 Pahrump Valley Blvd., Suite C

■ 725-377-1960

■ Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

■ elitekitchenandstone.com