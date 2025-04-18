PHOTOS: Happy 1st Birthday to Fred’s Fancy Dancer

This filly was born to the locally famous stallion Fred and his former herd mate Majestic Moonshine.

Southwestern Wilds/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fred's Fancy Dancer was born on April 14 and she is the beloved mascot for Southwestern Wilds, one of the groups that worked to return the valley's horses after a BLM roundup in 2023.

James Doerner/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fred's Fancy Dancer has grown into a happy, friendly filly, officials reported, with a love of people and pretty much anything else that will interact with her.

James Doerner/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Southwestern Wilds President Victoria Balint feeds Fred's Fancy Dancer a few carrots in celebration of the filly's first birthday.

James Doerner/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Born of the locally famous stallion Fred and his former herd mate Majestic Moonshine, Fred's Fancy Dancer marked her first birthday this month.

Monday, April 14 was a very special day in the local horse community as one of the area’s most iconic fillies, Fred’s Fancy Dancer, celebrated her first birthday.

Fred’s Fancy Dancer was born to Majestic Moonshine, one of the wild mares that once roamed the valley as part of the herd of the famous stallion, Fred.

This herd and two others were rounded up by the Bureau of Land Management in the summer of 2023 but efforts on the part of various organizations eventually resulted in the return of a majority of the horses.

Fred and one of his partners, Rosie, were transferred to the Oatman Burro Sanctuary in Arizona due to their advanced medical needs and the remainder of the horses have been placed in vetted homes in the Pahrump area. Helping to place the horses was Southwestern Wilds, an advocacy nonprofit that played a major part in securing the herd members after their roundup.

Just a few months after her return to the valley, Majestic Moonshine gave birth to one of Fred’s offspring and Fred’s Fancy Dancer quickly captured the hearts of Southwestern Wilds officials, who proudly named her the nonprofit’s official mascot.

“She’s pretty amazing,” Southwestern Wilds President Victoria Balint enthused. “And she absolutely loves people and basically anything that moves and will say hi to her.”

The group was delighted to celebrate her first birthday this week and they’re looking forward to many such celebrations in the years to come.

