PHOTOS: Help make Ryder’s Rescue Ranch a reality

Chelsea Nolen and Jennifer Lynn A shy gecko peeks over the edge of a rocky hiding spot in its enclosure, which has been specially designed to accommodate the lizard's needs.

Chelsea Nolen and Jennifer Lynn Slithery and scaled, snakes may frighten some but Ryder's Rescue Ranch wants to teach compassion for all of the Earth's creatures, regardless of their sometimes dubious reputation.

Chelsea Nolen and Jennifer Lynn Among the many critters that call Ryder's Rescue Ranch home are various reptiles, such as a a gecko with a cheeky grin.

Chelsea Nolen and Jennifer Lynn Alongside the more exotic of its animals, Ryder's Rescue Ranch also takes in all kinds of birds, including roosters, chickens, turkeys, quail and more.

Chelsea Nolen and Jennifer Lynn Teaching families, especially children, about the amazing animals that they care for, such as bearded dragons, is something Ryder's Rescue Ranch is striving to incorporate into its operations.

Chelsea Nolen and Jennifer Lynn Exotic creatures such as parrots sporting their brilliant hues are part of the family at Ryder's Rescue Ranch.

Chelsea Nolen and Jennifer Lynn Ryder the dog has lent his name to the mission of his family, Chelsea Nolen and Jennifer Lynn, who are working to turn their Pahrump-area ranch into an official nonprofit called Ryder’s Rescue Ranch & Children’s Discovery Center.

As survivors of domestic abuse, Chelsea Nolen and Jennifer Lynn know what it’s like to feel isolated, unsafe and unsupported. But instead of allowing their past to haunt them, these women are using their experiences as motivation to bring their dreams to life.

Moving to a five-acre property in the Pahrump Valley last May, Nolen and Lynn are striving to turn their vision of Ryder’s Rescue Ranch & Children’s Discovery Center into a viable enterprise that will offer the community a place to embrace nature and a love for all its creatures.

“Pahrump is a beautiful community but for families, it often feels like there’s a lack of places to connect, explore and grow together. That’s where Ryder’s Rescue Ranch & Children’s Discovery Center comes in,” Nolen and Lynn, life partners as well as business partners, detailed of their endeavor. “We’re building a sanctuary where families can interact with rescued animals, participate in engaging activities and create lasting memories – all while learning empathy, responsibility and the importance of conservation and community. We’re on a mission to transform our five-acre ranch into a licensed, family-friendly business and nonprofit that serves as a welcoming space for all.”

The process of obtaining 501(c)3 status has already begun and once complete, the burgeoning Ryder’s Rescue Ranch can start to take greater strides toward reaching its ultimate goals, which are multi-dimensional. Already working to rescue and rehabilitate animals, Nolen and Lynn want to incorporate educational conservation initiatives as well as public and private events, with the central mission of establishing a true feeling of community.

“But we can’t do it alone. We’re asking for your support to help cover licensing fees, nonprofit filing costs and the resources needed to bring our vision to life. By supporting Ryder’s Rescue Ranch & Children’s Discovery Center, you’re not just helping us create a business – you’re helping us build a community hub where families can come together, connect with animals and learn the values of compassion, responsibility and conservation,” the duo encouraged.

To date, the rescue has an array of animals in its care, including goats, ducks, horses, chickens, turkeys, quail, dogs, cats, lizards, snakes, turtles, fish, parrots and various invertebrates and exotic small mammals.

“Kids and families can learn to care for these animals, fostering empathy, responsibility and respect for all living beings. Families will learn about the animals, their natural habitats and conservation efforts to protect local wildlife and global ecosystems. Our programs will inspire lifelong commitment to protecting the planet,” Nolen and Lynn emphasized.

As to events, Ryder’s Rescue Ranch wants to delve into all kinds of public activities and gatherings. From the ever-quintessential pumpkin patch to trendy goat yoga, animal-themed paint-and-sip nights to junior zookeeper events and even seasonal camps, Nolen and Lynn noted, “There’s always something fun and exciting to do.”

Private events will be welcome, as well, and patrons can host birthday parties, weddings, school field trips and more at the ranch. “Or even let us bring the rescue to you for a day filled with family-friendly fun and animal encounters,” the two enthused. “In a rural town where opportunities to connect are limited, we’re creating a space where families can gather, learn and thrive. Together, we can make Ryder’s Rescue Ranch & Children’s Discovery Center a reality.”

Donations can be made on Venmo to rydersrescueranch or through IfundWomen.com

For more on the mission visit the Ryder’s Rescue Ranch & Children’s Discovery Center Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com