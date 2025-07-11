PHOTOS: Independence Day festivities entertain hundreds

Patriotically decorated cornhole boards were a popular activity for those enjoying this year's 4th of July Family Fun DAy at the Calvada Eye. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Southern Nye County Search and Rescue proudly took part in the 2025 4th of July Parade in Pahrump, bringing along a bright yellow rescue unit and members dressed in their signature orange shirts. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Keeping everyone hydrated on a hot and dry 4th of July was top priority for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, which handed out plenty of cool water for attendees of its Independence Day festivities. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Tables laden with lunch items saw steady action as volunteers with the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program hosted the 4th of July Family Fun Day, handing out freshly grilled hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

After the 4th of July Parade came to a close, attendees were invited to stay at the Calvada Eye for a day of family fun, including all kinds of games, contests and activities, food and beverages and more, all free of charge to the community.(John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Ms. Senior Golden Years 2025 Carolyn Buckley waves with delight as she and her queen's court, Mary McRory and Diane Sauter, make their way down Calvada Blvd. for the 4th of July Parade. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

What is a parade without a bit of candy or goodies? The 4th of July Parade in Pahrump included plenty of little treats for the crowd that came out to enjoy the floats, caravans and other entries that took part. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Miss Pahrump 2025 Queen Emilee Rodriguez and her court, first attendant Isabella Simpson and second attendant Molly Stoddard, proudly represented both the Miss Pahrump organization and the community at this year's 4th of July Parade. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill was just one of many notable local faces to take part in the 2025 4th of July Parade, where the streets were lined with residents all eager to enjoy the patriotic display by the many parade entrants. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

There is something quite joyful about attending a parade and for the audiences lining Calvada Blvd. the morning of Independence Day, the 4th of July Parade was once again a generator of smiles and memories for area families. Hosted by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, the parade kicked off at 9 a.m. that morning and wound all the way around the Calvada Eye. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Independence Day holiday was celebrated in Pahrump with much pomp and circumstance, including at the annual 4th of July Parade where organizations, businesses and other entities turned out to share in the patriotic procession. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Standing at attention with hands places over their hearts or saluting at their brow, attendees of the annual 4th of July Parade welcomed the beginning of the procession in patriotic fashion. Hosted by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force in partnership with Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, the 4th of July Parade once again attracted a large crowd of spectators lining Calvada Blvd. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The birth of the nation was filled with celebration in the Pahrump Valley as local organizations came together to put on patriotic festivities that brought out hundreds of residents, young and old, for a day of community-forward fun.

Heading the local Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day were the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, two nonprofits that love to throw a fantastic party for the community.

With absolutely no charge for any of the food, drinks, treats or activities, the Fourth of July events gave families the chance to relax, get to know some new neighbors and enjoy without watching their wallets.

All of the excitement got started around 9 a.m. on Friday, July 4 at the Calvada Eye, when a bevy of businesses, groups, individuals and entities all bedecked in holiday style hit the street for the Fourth of July Parade.

Emergency vehicles with blaring sirens, muscle cars revving their engines and off-highway vehicles were all joined by floats, people marching on foot, riders atop horseback and more for the march around the Eye and their reception by the crowd was clearly a fantastic one.

Spectators clapped and cheered and youngsters eagerly grabbed up goodies given out by parade entrants, generating plenty of smiles all around.

The Fourth of July Parade wasn’t the end of the festivities, either. Afterward, everyone was able to head into the grassy area of the Calvada Eye for the Family Fun Day part of the celebration and this, too, was a huge hit with attendees. Volunteers served up lunch while an array of booths, manned by local businesses and organizations, offered games, contests and activities galore.

All in all, event organizers said they felt the 2025 Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day was an enormous success and one the two groups hope to keep growing every year.

Want to know which parade entries were the winners? Look for coverage next week

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program hosted an award presentation ceremony for the winners of this year's 4th of July Parade on Thursday, July 10. Full details on the festivities and which of the many participants scored top marks in the various categories - including Best Overall, Most Enthusiastic, Most Patriotic and Most Family-Friendly - will be included in an upcoming edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.