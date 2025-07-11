PHOTOS: Independence Day festivities entertain hundreds
4th of July Parade and Family Fun Day preceded Pahrump’s fantastic fireworks show.
The birth of the nation was filled with celebration in the Pahrump Valley as local organizations came together to put on patriotic festivities that brought out hundreds of residents, young and old, for a day of community-forward fun.
Heading the local Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day were the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, two nonprofits that love to throw a fantastic party for the community.
With absolutely no charge for any of the food, drinks, treats or activities, the Fourth of July events gave families the chance to relax, get to know some new neighbors and enjoy without watching their wallets.
All of the excitement got started around 9 a.m. on Friday, July 4 at the Calvada Eye, when a bevy of businesses, groups, individuals and entities all bedecked in holiday style hit the street for the Fourth of July Parade.
Emergency vehicles with blaring sirens, muscle cars revving their engines and off-highway vehicles were all joined by floats, people marching on foot, riders atop horseback and more for the march around the Eye and their reception by the crowd was clearly a fantastic one.
Spectators clapped and cheered and youngsters eagerly grabbed up goodies given out by parade entrants, generating plenty of smiles all around.
The Fourth of July Parade wasn’t the end of the festivities, either. Afterward, everyone was able to head into the grassy area of the Calvada Eye for the Family Fun Day part of the celebration and this, too, was a huge hit with attendees. Volunteers served up lunch while an array of booths, manned by local businesses and organizations, offered games, contests and activities galore.
All in all, event organizers said they felt the 2025 Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day was an enormous success and one the two groups hope to keep growing every year.
Want to know which parade entries were the winners? Look for coverage next week
The Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program hosted an award presentation ceremony for the winners of this year's 4th of July Parade on Thursday, July 10. Full details on the festivities and which of the many participants scored top marks in the various categories - including Best Overall, Most Enthusiastic, Most Patriotic and Most Family-Friendly - will be included in an upcoming edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.