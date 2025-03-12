PHOTOS: Local businessman adds flair, new look to office exterior

Jessica Sterling/Pahrump Valley Times Strain hired area professional artist Orlando Lara to perform the work of art, which took about five days to complete.

After roughly two decades of hard work and diligence, there comes a time when a person wants to take time and enjoy the fruits of their labor.

At this point in his life, that time is now for Pahrump business owner Brian Strain.

And like a good neighbor, Strain is there providing various policies for customers at his State Farm insurance agency located at 50 S. Highway 160 in Pahrump.

Early this year, Strain spruced up an exterior wall of the business into a colorful image of a dream car dating back to his youth.

The hot rod depicted is a 1970 Chevy Chevelle Super Sport SS, of which he is the proud owner.

Strain told the Pahrump Valley Times that he likes to have the exterior of the building painted every five to six years just to give it a fresh new look and feel, but late last year he was driven to go in a different direction.

He hired area professional artist Orlando Lara to perform the work of art, which took about five days to complete.

Regarding the unique design of the artwork on the building, Strain noted that he didn’t need advance permission to get the project underway.

Further, he said that he hasn’t yet come up with a distinguishing title for the work.

“I own the property so I didn’t have to check with anybody,” he said. “I haven’t even thought about giving it a title yet, but maybe Orlando can help me with that. We met up and discussed some ideas for the mural and he came up with the Welcome to Pahrump sign. So, we went back and forth a couple of times and came up with that layout. He rented a small scissor-lift so he wouldn’t have move a ladder around. He could just place all his paints and equipment on the scissor-lift, and just kind of lift himself up and down and across the mural as he needed.”

Upon completion of the mural, Strain said he’s received nothing but positive comments and feedback.

“Everybody thinks it looks beautiful, and reflective of Pahrump with the desert landscaping, the desert sky and muscle cars which is a big thing here in Pahrump,” he noted. “I fell in love with the old classic muscle cars from the 60s and 70s, because they just don’t make them like that anymore these days.”

To the uninitiated, a 1970 Chevy Chevelle Super Sport boasts a big block V-8 with a range of engine displacements, thus making it a bona-fide “muscle car” for hot rod enthusiasts.

It stands to reason that Strain’s personalized license plate bears the message, “Mid Life.”

On a final note, Strain is celebrating his 20th year as a State Farm Insurance agent in the Pahrump Valley.

A profile of artist Orlando Lara will appear in an upcoming edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

