PHOTOS: Mustangs, Music and Mayhem take over Dry Creek Saloon

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Attendees at the Mustangs, Music and Mayhem Hoedown had the chance to win an assortment of raffle baskets all packed with items donated by area businesses, organizations and individuals.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Face painting is always a popular activity for youngsters and the Vegas Fantasy Faces booth at the Mustangs, Music and Mayhem Hoedown saw lots of action last Saturday.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times All kinds of merchandise could be found at the Mustangs, Music and Mayhem fundraiser hosted at Dry Creek Saloon, ranging from gear perfect for cowboys to crafts, cosmetics, knick-knacks and much more.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill took part in the Mustangs, Music and Mayhem fundraiser for Southwestern Wilds, braving the dunk tank to help bring in additional cash for the nonprofit.

James Doerner/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Southwestern Wilds got a monetary boost this past weekend thanks to the Mustangs, Music and Mayhem event hosted at Dry Creek Saloon, where almost two dozen vendors came together for an afternoon of music, food, fun and equine advocacy.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Dry Creek Saloon owner Ria Schumacher and Southwestern Wilds board members Victoria Balint and Vanessa Fernandez, who partnered for the Mustangs, Music and Mayhem Hoedown held Saturday, April 12.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Dry Creek Saloon was the place to be on Saturday, April 12 and the bar was packed as owner Ria Schumacher hosted the Mustangs, Music and Mayhem Hoedown to raise money for Southwestern Wilds.

Dry Creek Saloon may have only opened its doors six months ago but it’s already making a name for itself as a go-to venue for all kinds of entertainment — but it’s not just about the themed nights, concerts and menu offerings for this bar.

Finding ways to give back to the local community has also become a focus and this past Saturday, saloon owner Ria Schumacher and her team were thrilled to host the Mustangs, Music and Mayhem Hoedown on behalf of Pahrump nonprofit Southwestern Wilds Inc.

The Mustangs, Music and Mayhem event took place on Saturday, April 12, a date that was selected for a very particular reason.

“Ria and our executive board at Southwestern Wilds wanted to create an event to say ‘thanks’ to the community for their support,” Southwestern Wilds Vice President Vanessa Fernandez explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “Being that Southwestern Wilds was coming up on our first-year anniversary, and our mascot, Fred’s Fancy Dancer, was turning a year old on April 14, what better weekend to have the event?”

The parking lot at Dry Creek Saloon was packed with over 20 vendor stalls on Saturday and all throughout the afternoon, people continued to filter into the event, browsing the merchandise vendors had to offer, enjoying the music and reveling in the day’s activities.

“Overall, it was a fantastic turnout! We had wonderful and positive feedback from the vendors, with some even donating 10% to 100% of their sales,” Fernandez raved. “We garnered many new followers on our social media, had inquiries about adopting mustangs and burros, and we really seized the opportunity to educate on and advocate for our wildlife.”

Victoria Balint, president and founder of Southwestern Wilds, said she could not have been more delighted with the event either and she was quick to give kudos to two of her fellow nonprofit board members.

“This event couldn’t have happened without our vice president, Vanessa, working tirelessly with vendors and businesses to ensure it went smoothly. Her professionalism, organization and assuredness did not go unnoticed. And to our treasurer/secretary Christine Allocco McCarty, thank you for your tedious efforts on paperwork, hours in the booth and making sure our I’s were dotted and our T’s were crossed,” Balint said.

Mustangs, Music and Mayhem included music by Rick Scanlan, raffle baskets and a dunk tank with Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill and other community leaders, resulting in plenty of financial pledges.

“Pledges by fire chief Scott Lewis, Ed Goedhart, Rent2Go and Furever Nevada got a healthy competition going!” Fernandez said, reporting that the final total raised on Saturday was upward of $3,000.

“Funds will be allocated to a multitude of necessities,” Fernandez detailed. “We’re raising money for fencing and shelter for our upcoming sanctuary and of course, there are always costs for feed, farrier services and veterinary service for our mustangs and burros.

“We also have donations set aside to help those in need. Southwestern Wilds has come to the aid of quite a few in Pahrump who needed an experienced hand with their mustangs and burros, including us helping to cover transportation costs,” she continued. “And let’s not forget about the many in holding facilities that we are wanting to rescue — that requires the proper sanctuary to house and give these mustangs and burros their forever home. Dry Creek Saloon has been and continues to be an amazingly supporting corporate sponsor and we will be doing more events with them graciously hosting.

“A big thank you to our sponsors and donors: Dry Creek Saloon, Hubbster, Home Depot, Furever Nevada, Tractor Supply, Sheila L., and so many more. To all the businesses that donated to fill our raffle baskets and to all our volunteers who worked so hard, we are so grateful, thank you to all,” Fernandez concluded. “And we’d love to give credit to our official Southwestern Wilds Inc. photographer, James Doerner, who took personalized photos of every single booth and vendor participant. He also did set-up and breakdown and helped with anything we needed. We thank him so much for his photography skills and all that he does for Southwestern Wilds.”

Looking to the future, Southwestern Wilds is hoping to acquire parcels of land that would be suitable to its mission of rescuing as many mustangs and burros as possible. Aside from this, Fernandez said that Southwestern Wilds is always striving to keep the area’s horse and burro herds safe, something that is a continuous effort.

“Sadly, the evening of April 15, another burro strike and death occurred. Movement of local government in installing fencing, cattle guards and signage is crucial for their safety,” Fernandez remarked. “It truly takes a village and partnering with other nonprofits is an option to help assist with rescue and safety. Please visit out website or Facebook page and reach out to see how you can help.”

For more information visit SouthwesternWilds.org

Dry Creek Saloon, a non-gaming, non-smoking establishment, is located at 1330 Fifth St.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Mustangs, Music and Mayhem Vendors

A variety of vendors helped to make the Mustangs, Music and Mayhem Hoedown a big success. Dry Creek Saloon and Southwestern Wilds offer their thanks to the following for taking part:

