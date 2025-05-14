PHOTOS: NSHPA concludes Vegas Strong Memorial Tournament in Las Vegas

Multiple pitchers from different divisions crowned champion over last Saturday’s event.

Celebrate those “Growing HOPE” in the valley

PHOTOS: Trojans fall game short of big stage on the road

Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NSHPA pitchers gather together following the Vegas Strong Memorial Tournament.

Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitcher Liam Russell came in first place in the Class D division.

Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitcher Mickey Workman came in first place in the Class C division.

Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitcher Don Brown came in first place in the Class B division.

Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tournament pitcher Larry Workman was named champion of the event.

Last Saturday, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association concluded its Vegas Strong Memorial Tournament at JC Leavitt Park as the hot temperatures gave pitchers a brief glimpse into the summer.

A slight breeze helped the 20 competitors catch a cooldown as four classes with five pitchers per class pitched 50 shoe games.

Classes A and D did have a handicap as there was a playoff in Class A between Jim Magda and Larry Workman with Workman ultimately pulling away.

NSHPA 50/50 Raffle Winner

Don Brown: $30

Class A Tournament Champions

First place: Larry Workman, Henderson

Second place: Jim Magda, Henderson

Third place: Mark Kaczmarek, Pahrump

Class B Tournament Champions

First place: Don Brown, Pahrump

Second place: Scott Hardy, Las Vegas

Third place: Joe Kalache, West Hartford, Conn.

Class C Tournament Champions

First place: Mickey Workman, Henderson

Second place: Frank Medina, Pahrump

Third place: Josh Russell, Las Vegas

Class D Tournament Champions

First place: Liam Russell, Las Vegas

Second place: Polly Brashear, Pahrump

Third place: Tori Tucker, Las Vegas

The Jim Butler Days NSHPA tournament will be held in Tonopah on May 24 at the Joe Friel Sports Complex.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

Next Up

■ NSHPA Jim Butler Days in Tonopah on May 24