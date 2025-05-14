71°F
PHOTOS: NSHPA concludes Vegas Strong Memorial Tournament in Las Vegas

Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tournament pitcher Larry Workman was named champion of the event.
Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitcher Don Brown came in first place in the Class B division.
Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitcher Mickey Workman came in first place in the Class C division.
Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitcher Liam Russell came in first place in the Class D division.
Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NSHPA pitchers gather together following the Vegas Strong Memorial Tournament.
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2025 - 4:20 am
 
Updated May 14, 2025 - 6:25 am

Last Saturday, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association concluded its Vegas Strong Memorial Tournament at JC Leavitt Park as the hot temperatures gave pitchers a brief glimpse into the summer.

A slight breeze helped the 20 competitors catch a cooldown as four classes with five pitchers per class pitched 50 shoe games.

Classes A and D did have a handicap as there was a playoff in Class A between Jim Magda and Larry Workman with Workman ultimately pulling away.

NSHPA 50/50 Raffle Winner

Don Brown: $30

Class A Tournament Champions

First place: Larry Workman, Henderson

Second place: Jim Magda, Henderson

Third place: Mark Kaczmarek, Pahrump

Class B Tournament Champions

First place: Don Brown, Pahrump

Second place: Scott Hardy, Las Vegas

Third place: Joe Kalache, West Hartford, Conn.

Class C Tournament Champions

First place: Mickey Workman, Henderson

Second place: Frank Medina, Pahrump

Third place: Josh Russell, Las Vegas

Class D Tournament Champions

First place: Liam Russell, Las Vegas

Second place: Polly Brashear, Pahrump

Third place: Tori Tucker, Las Vegas

The Jim Butler Days NSHPA tournament will be held in Tonopah on May 24 at the Joe Friel Sports Complex.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

