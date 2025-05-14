PHOTOS: NSHPA concludes Vegas Strong Memorial Tournament in Las Vegas
Multiple pitchers from different divisions crowned champion over last Saturday’s event.
Last Saturday, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association concluded its Vegas Strong Memorial Tournament at JC Leavitt Park as the hot temperatures gave pitchers a brief glimpse into the summer.
A slight breeze helped the 20 competitors catch a cooldown as four classes with five pitchers per class pitched 50 shoe games.
Classes A and D did have a handicap as there was a playoff in Class A between Jim Magda and Larry Workman with Workman ultimately pulling away.
NSHPA 50/50 Raffle Winner
Don Brown: $30
Class A Tournament Champions
First place: Larry Workman, Henderson
Second place: Jim Magda, Henderson
Third place: Mark Kaczmarek, Pahrump
Class B Tournament Champions
First place: Don Brown, Pahrump
Second place: Scott Hardy, Las Vegas
Third place: Joe Kalache, West Hartford, Conn.
Class C Tournament Champions
First place: Mickey Workman, Henderson
Second place: Frank Medina, Pahrump
Third place: Josh Russell, Las Vegas
Class D Tournament Champions
First place: Liam Russell, Las Vegas
Second place: Polly Brashear, Pahrump
Third place: Tori Tucker, Las Vegas
The Jim Butler Days NSHPA tournament will be held in Tonopah on May 24 at the Joe Friel Sports Complex.
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.
Next Up
■ NSHPA Jim Butler Days in Tonopah on May 24