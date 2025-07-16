PHOTOS: Pet Supplies Plus opens in Pahrump

The aisles at Pet Supplies Plus are fully stocked with everything needed for any type of pet. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Although the displays were empty at the grand opening, Pet Supplies Plus district manager Debbie Mondou assures, “We’ll have fish, parakeets, small animals like hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs. They'll have ferrets, and then they'll have reptiles too like bearded dragons, leopard geckos, snakes.” (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The aisles at Pet Supplies Plus are fully stocked with everything needed for any type of pet. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

It has been five years since the COVID pandemic forced Anytime Fitness to permanently close their doors at the Pahrump Valley Junction shopping center, next to Little Caesars Pizza.

That storefront at 70 South Hwy. 160, Suite 105, has since remained vacant, until Friday, June 27, when Pet Supplies Plus opened for business.

Operating for over 30 years with 730 franchise and corporate stores across the country, Pet Supplies Plus Pahrump is a locally owned and operated franchise, and carries the expected variety of wet and dry dog and cat food.

The additional items and services that make the “Plus”in their name are what sets them apart. “We have a little bit of everything. We have bird supplies, reptile supplies, fish supplies, treats, toys, anything that you pretty much need for your animals to be happier,” explains Store Lead Jocelyn Cardenas.

In addition, the store will carry live animals for sale. “We’ll have fish, parakeets, small animals like hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs. They’ll have ferrets, and reptiles too, like bearded dragons, leopard geckos and snakes,” says Pet Supplies Plus District Manager Debbie Mondou. She also pointed to a cat adoption area near the front of the store.

“We’ll have cats in the store that we’ll partner with a rescue; they’ll bring in cats that are already spayed, neutered, and have their shots and all of that. Then they can adopt them out through our store with our help.” Mondou also explains that Pet Supplies Plus works with local rescues to hold adoption events at their locations, as they are looking to do in Pahrump. “None of our stores ever sell dogs or cats. We don’t believe in that. We only believe in rescues,” Mondou adds.

There’s even more to the “Plus” explains Cardenas, “We do grooming services and then we also have our self-wash area where you can come in and use our products. It’ll come with a dryer, towels.” Their grooming services can be booked online, and are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Pet Supplies Plus offers curbside pickup, same-day delivery from their store via Door Dash and auto-ship delivery service. Furthermore, they have ongoing deals and coupons, and a loyalty program. Mondou describes the program, “You get five points for every dollar that you spend, and then when you get to 1,000 points, you get $5 off.”

Pet Supplies Plus is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit petsuppliesplus.com or call 775-990-1777.

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.