PHOTOS: Richmond American Homes opens sales office

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Richmond American Homes is building Amalfi at Mountain Falls, and is located off of Mountain Falls Parkway at 5795 E. Victoria Falls Dr.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times One of the models offered at Amalfi at Mountain Falls is the Copper, shown with enclosed optional RV parking.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times J.J. Kingery, director of marketing for Richmond American Homes (center) cuts the ribbon with Jenny Sartin, CEO of the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce (to his right), and members of the chamber and Richmond American Homes watch.

New home builder Richmond American Homes (RAH), has built over 250,000 new homes across the country since its inception in 1977, and recently, around 80 new homes at Thunder Bluff in Artesia. “We had a great experience [at Thunder Bluff] and we said, ‘Let’s buy more land,’ and this opportunity came along,” explains J.J. Kingery, director of marketing for RAH about the company’s desire to continue to build in Pahrump.

Amalfi, inside Mountain Falls, is their latest project with their sales office located off of Mountain Falls Parkway at 5795 E. Victoria Falls Dr. They held their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, May 30. Featuring 3 models, 147 new homes will be built within the next few years, with around 17 on the golf course.

Six homes are move-in ready now, with one already sold. “The first three [homes] are supposed to be done next Friday, and then the next three on the same street [Angel Falls] are going to be done in roughly two weeks,” says RAH superintendent Josh Wheeler.

RAH is also offering special mortgage rates to entice buyers. “Because we have our own mortgage company, and we can buy down rates. Right now, we have four different specials,” offers Kingery. “It’s typically a point and a half below standard rate.”

The new homes range from around 2,100 sq. ft. to over 2,600 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 and 3 1/2 bathrooms, 2-3 car garages, high ceilings, and open kitchen, dining and living room floor plans. Prices start around the low $500K’s.

For more information about Amalfi at Mountain Falls, contact them at 775-500-7101, or visit their website at tinyurl.com/528xbs7y. The sales office and models are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Fridays, when they open at noon.

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.