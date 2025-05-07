PHOTOS: SNHPS concludes Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament during the Wild West Extravaganza in Pahrump

Man who believed the ‘Mafia’ was after him flees deputies

Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers Jim Magda and and Stephen Lamar took home third place in the Division 1 and Division 2 play.

Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers Lathan (Rebel) Dilger and Frank Medina took home second place in Division 1 and Division 2 play.

Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers Larry Workman and Benny Sanchez took home first place in Division 1 and Division 2 play.

Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times SNHPS players gather following their Wild West Extravaganza tournament.

Last Saturday at the Petrack Park horseshoe courts, the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series hosted its Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament during the Wild West Extravaganza.

The weather was a lot more fair, in the high 60’s with no rain for the tournament, as the event turned out 14 pitchers and one alternative player using a Round Robin format (up to 21 points a game).

In a three-way playoff tiebreaker for first, second, and third place, pitchers team Dilger and Medina won the toss and waited to see who they would fare against for first or second place.

Team Workman and Sanchez went on to defeat to Dilger and Medina in a close final game after previously defeating team Magda and Lamar.

A special thank you to the sponsors of the event include the following: Leeward Renewable Energy (Amargosa), Farmers Insurance (Pahrump), Stewart Title (Pahrump), American Family Insurance (Pahrump), Pahrump Valley Storage, Smokin J’s BBQ (Beatty), Evolve Air Conditioning and Heating (Las Vegas) and the town of Amargosa.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Lathan (Rebel) Dilger from Pahrump, taking home $80.

Tournament Champions

First place: Larry Workman, Henderson, Division 1

Benny Sanchez, Amargosa, Division 2

Second place: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump, Division 1

Frank Medina, Pahrump, Division 2

Third place: Jim Magda, Henderson, Division 1

Stephen Lamar, Pahrump, Division 2

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.