58°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

PHOTOS: SNHPS concludes Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament during the Wild West Extravaganza in Pahrump

Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times SNHPS players gather following their ...
Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times SNHPS players gather following their Wild West Extravaganza tournament.
Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers Larry Workman and Benny San ...
Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers Larry Workman and Benny Sanchez took home first place in Division 1 and Division 2 play.
Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers Lathan (Rebel) Dilger and F ...
Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers Lathan (Rebel) Dilger and Frank Medina took home second place in Division 1 and Division 2 play.
Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers Jim Magda and and Stephen L ...
Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers Jim Magda and and Stephen Lamar took home third place in the Division 1 and Division 2 play.
More Stories
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Painted Lady butterfly rests in the grass, allowing its wi ...
Honoring loss, love and community
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue A suspect who led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed pursuit eve ...
Man who believed the ‘Mafia’ was after him flees deputies
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore Tony Whitney stands in the box in an away playoff g ...
PHOTOS: Trojan sophomore nominated for Sports Illustrated offensive player of the year
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans senior Andrew Zurn turned in six innings of work aga ...
PHOTOS: Trojans lose nail biter on senior night
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
May 7, 2025 - 4:33 am
 
Updated May 7, 2025 - 6:48 am

Last Saturday at the Petrack Park horseshoe courts, the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series hosted its Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament during the Wild West Extravaganza.

The weather was a lot more fair, in the high 60’s with no rain for the tournament, as the event turned out 14 pitchers and one alternative player using a Round Robin format (up to 21 points a game).

In a three-way playoff tiebreaker for first, second, and third place, pitchers team Dilger and Medina won the toss and waited to see who they would fare against for first or second place.

Team Workman and Sanchez went on to defeat to Dilger and Medina in a close final game after previously defeating team Magda and Lamar.

A special thank you to the sponsors of the event include the following: Leeward Renewable Energy (Amargosa), Farmers Insurance (Pahrump), Stewart Title (Pahrump), American Family Insurance (Pahrump), Pahrump Valley Storage, Smokin J’s BBQ (Beatty), Evolve Air Conditioning and Heating (Las Vegas) and the town of Amargosa.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Lathan (Rebel) Dilger from Pahrump, taking home $80.

Tournament Champions

First place: Larry Workman, Henderson, Division 1

Benny Sanchez, Amargosa, Division 2

Second place: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump, Division 1

Frank Medina, Pahrump, Division 2

Third place: Jim Magda, Henderson, Division 1

Stephen Lamar, Pahrump, Division 2

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Painted Lady butterfly rests in the grass, allowing its wi ...
Honoring loss, love and community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The annual Live Butterfly Release brings comfort to those who have lost loved ones.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans senior Andrew Zurn turned in six innings of work aga ...
PHOTOS: Trojans lose nail biter on senior night
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

After falling on the road to rivals Boulder City earlier in the season, the Trojans couldn’t overcome a late rally by the Eagles to secure the victory.

pvt default image
Beatty Poker Run a Winner
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The town filled with 4x4s and ATVs for the Bighorn Outback Explorers’ annual poker run.