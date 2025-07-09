PHOTOS: United We Stand: Celebrating the Spirit of Independence

Rising into the air with a distinctive launching sound and then exploding with a bang, fireworks blazed bright in the darkness on 4th of July. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Due to the construction of new homes on Basin Ave. adjacent to Petrack Park, a fire engine was stationed near the homes as an added precautionary measure for the town of Pahrump's 2025 Fireworks Spectacular. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The grassy fields of Petrack Park were the perfect place to settle in for an evening of pyrotechnic entertainment. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A profusion on red, white and blue crackles in the dark skies above Pahrump as part of the 53rd Annual "Freedom Festival" town of Pahrump Fireworks Spectacular. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

With the "boom" and "bang" of pyrotechnic explosions filling the air and sparkling bits of fire lighting up the sky, attendees of the 53rd Annual Fireworks Spectacular watched in awe as the team with Zambelli Fireworks put on another amazing show this year. (Dayna Goshen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

If readers didn’t look to the skies over Petrack Park the night of the Fourth of July, they missed out on one absolutely amazing display of pyrotechnic glory, with Zambelli Fireworks once again hosting the town of Pahrump’s annual Fireworks Spectacular in celebration of the birth of our nation.

The first of the thousands of glittering, glowing explosives were launched into the air just after 9 p.m. that evening, kicking off a more than 20-minute show that is always an audience-pleaser.

Petrack Park, the longtime venue of the town’s fireworks show, was thronged with residents and visitors who came especially for the show, setting out blankets, chairs, snacks and coolers in readiness.

Many other decided to keep to their vehicles and watch from their tailgates or car hoods, turning surrounding parking lots into a part of the revelry. All along Basin Avenue, cars were pulled over at various strategic locations to get a good view and at the end of the it all, the applause roaring across the park and out into the immediate area bore evidence to another incredibly well-received event.

Incredibly successful, however, does not necessarily translate to easy, as Zambelli Fireworks crews know all too well. Putting together what is widely considered one of the best fireworks shows in Southern Nevada is a massive feat that requires plenty of pre-planning and each year there are challenges to face, not least of which was the rainstorm that swept through Pahrump just days before the show.

“This year, as with last [year], was an interesting July 4th season,” Zambelli Fireworks Pyrotechnician Eddie O’Brien told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It was difficult, with many stressors, including software issues for music, the weather and getting the fireworks themselves because of the rising costs and funding necessary to do what we do best. Thank God the show was a success and it was made possible by a great crew with many years of experience and sponsors who wanted to give back to the community.

“I think I drafted the show in its entirety at least six different times and visualized many more ways of how I wanted it to look and my father spent many hours finalizing music and taking care of necessary permits to accomplish this year,” O’Brien continued. “I honestly don’t know how my dad did this, when he did the shows while I was working full time as a firefighter mechanic and later as a life safety fire inspector with Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue. He’s also a great scout leader! He has always wanted to give back to his community.”

The total number of pyrotechnic devices incorporated into the 2025 show was over 7,500, including both dazzling aerial shots and sensational low-level fireworks, all accompanied by a musical score hand-picked by the Zambelli team.

“The 53rd Annual ‘Freedom Festival’ wouldn’t have been possible to accomplish in its entirety without a lot of contributions from a lot of people. Shout-out to Zambelli Fireworks and the whole O’Brien family, including crew Pat O’Brien and John O’Brien, along with Jessica Wolbert, Melissa Goldstein and Rick Goldstein, who worked security. Thank you guys! And to Courtney Kenney, Jimmy Martinez and Darius Mann with Pahrump Buildings and Grounds for the lights, logistics and sound assistance,” O’Brien concluded.

“And we can’t forget our sponsors! This year we had, of course, the Town of Pahrump, along with Pahrump News, Karen Jackson and KNYE Radio 95.1 FM, Westfield Jewelers, Valley Electric Association Charitable Foundation, Gregory Hafen II and Friends of Gregory Hafen II, Snowden Landscape, Artesian Cellars, Joelle with The Wine Down, Rent 2 Go, Romero’s Mexican Restaurant, and Our Place Coffee House on Highway 160,” he concluded. “Thank you to everyone who helped and to everyone who came out to celebrate America’s birthday with us.”

Future of shows at Petrack Park up in the air

O’Brien also took a moment to clarify any confusion surrounding this year’s show, which he noted definitely added stress for the team.

“Zambelli Fireworks and the town of Pahrump initiated a contract for this year’s show near the end of, if not just after, the beginning of the year. When I was notified by John Hagan, I took a drive around the site and noticed the foundations of houses being built off Basin Avenue,” he explained. “I let my dad and John Hagan know and they contacted our insurance for Zambelli.”

O’Brien said their insurance company stated that with additional precautions, the 2025 show would be covered. However, a show this scale is not likely to be approved going forward.

“This means future shows at Petrack Park of this size, it’s 99.9% unlikely due to safety factors,” he said.

However, that doesn’t mean there will never be a fireworks show at Petrack Park again.

“Something of a smaller proportion, with insurance approval, can still occur at this site,” he noted, adding, “Other sites are being discussed and planned, such as the Pahrump Fairgrounds. Zambelli will still bid for the show, because the Fourth of July comes every year, regardless.”

