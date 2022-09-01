99°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Phrump man with machete taken into custody

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 1, 2022 - 2:38 pm
 
Nye County Detention Center Jesse Broyles
Nye County Detention Center Jesse Broyles

A man reportedly armed with a machete was taken into custody after Nye County Sheriff’s deputies learned that he had two outstanding local warrants.

The incident occurred in the area of the Preferred RV Park on Crawford Way across the street from the Pahrump Nugget, just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Frequent flyer

As stated in a sheriff’s office arrest report, deputy David Stone was dispatched to the area, where he spoke to a male identified by previous law enforcement encounters as Jesse Broyles.

“While speaking to Jesse on a consent stop, he was run through Nye County dispatch for a wants and warrants check,” Stone’s report stated. “Jesse came back with two confirmed failure to appear, misdemeanor warrants out of this agency.”

On the run

The report went on to state that after Stone informed Broyles of the warrants, Broyles told Stone “no” and allegedly ran from the deputy.

Just moments later, Detective Sgt. Corey Fowles arrived on scene and proceeded to chase Broyles.

“Sgt. Fowles made contact with Jesse and placed him on the ground, where Jesse continued to resist Sgt. Fowler,” the report noted. “Due to Jesse willfully and unlawfully running away after being given a lawful order, and informed that he was under arrest and still proceeded to run away, Jesse was eventually placed under arrest and transported to the Nye County Detention Center for booking. Jesse was booked on resisting a public officer and his two outstanding warrants.”

The report did not state why the man was walking around holding the machete.

No injuries were reported.

Bail amount was set at $11,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Joe Landolfi, left, Joseph Landolfi’s grandfather donates blood at Arbor View High Schoo ...
Donate blood and get a free haircut — here’s how
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is joining forces with nationally syndicated radio host and Las Vegas physician, Daliah Wachs, to encourage Nevadans to donate life-saving blood during National Blood Donation Week, running through Sept. 7.

 
Monkeypox cases up 24% in Southern Nevada
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Only 1 report confirmed in Nye County since August. Cases remain almost exclusively in men, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hand-counting ballots may cost Nye County
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

An interim legislative committee approved the request for a bill that would require counties that got money to buy voting machines to repay those funds if they opt to not use them.

A file photo from 2017 shows some of the more than 100 dogs Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov ...
Prosecutor: Dead puppies found in freezers of embattled Nye County kennel
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

It comes just days after authorities confiscated more than 300 dogs from a site in Amargosa Valley and arrested kennel operators on felony animal cruelty charges. Additional charges could be pending, the prosecutor says.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty is known as “Nevada’s Gateway t ...
How Death Valley road closures are hurting Beatty’s economy
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The town’s tourism economy relies heavily on Death Valley visitors, and with the road closures local hotels and motels estimate that they are losing around half their business.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
1 transported after school bus and car collide
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a number of crashes and structure fires last week. Here’s the rundown.