Pinkies up ladies, it’s time for tea!

Sharon Sadler/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 3rd Annual Conservative Women's Tea will include a special contest for the most elegant, beautiful and creative table settings, along with plenty of conversation, hot beverages and dainty finger foods.

Ladies of the Pahrump Valley, it’s time to get out the most elegant of attire in readiness for an afternoon of dainty charm and sophistication at the 3rd Annual Conservative Women’s Tea, set for the first Sunday in May.

“This year’s event will boast a silent auction, music, guest speakers, delicious finger sandwiches and snacks, and of course tea!” event coordinator Sharon Sadler detailed. “This is a nonpartisan event open to all ladies. I promise you won’t regret being a part of the coolest ladies’ event in the valley. So, break out your awesome tea party hats and enjoy the day with us.”

Sponsoring the Conservative Women’s Tea for 2025 is Sadler’s husband Matt, owner of A Hope Bail Bonds, along with G. Dallas Horton and Associates. Together, the two businesses are covering the cost for all of the food and tea, as well as the venue and sound equipment, leaving the revenue from the event to go toward the charitable missions.

“All proceeds from ticket sales will go to scholarships and causes important to our local community. With our sponsors assisting, that means your contributions go right to a great cause,” an excited Sadler explained.

As she and her fellow event organizers prepare for the big day, they could use a bit of help ensuring the tables are absolutely stunning. To generate attention to this aspect, the Conservative Women’s Tea is incorporating a table decoration contest, with prizes for the best décor.

“We are also in need of a few more table hosts to show off their decorating skills. We are looking forward to seeing how patriotic, elegant or creative you can be,” Sadler remarked.

She went on to note that the gathering has proven itself to be a fantastic way for the valley’s women to enjoy fellowship and entertainment amid a relaxing spring day and she’s looking forward to a wonderful time for all.

“Door prizes and swag bags will be there for all attendees. Oh, and one of the best parts, we have a strong volunteer group of men serving us this year. Shout-out to you man-servants in Pahrump — we promise not to be too demanding (as long as you keep our tea kettles hot),” Sadler concluded. “So come to the 3rd Annual Conservative Women’s Tea and be encouraged, be fed and be glad you joined us. We are looking forward to seeing your lovely, smiling faces.”

The event is slated for Sunday, May 4 at the Bob Ruud Community Center. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased through Eventbrite or via the link at TheNevadaPatriot.com

“If you need to pay by cash or check, contact us at 909-229-2693. We’ll make it happen,” Sadler added.

No tickets will be sold at the door the day of the tea.

For more information contact Sadler at 702-504-9185.

