50°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Popular highway in Death Valley reopens

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 17, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
A roadblock remains on State Route 190 leading into Death Valley National Park following monsoo ...
A roadblock remains on State Route 190 leading into Death Valley National Park following monsoon flood damage last week on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Following last summer’s historic rainfall, day-to-day travels in and around Death Valley National Park are returning to normal.

Last Thursday afternoon, the National Park Service reopened North Highway.

The paved road had been closed since Aug. 5, 2022, due to extensive flood damage, according to a park news release.

Popular sites reopen

North Highway provides access to Mesquite Springs Campground and Ubehebe Crater, both of which are also now open again.

“A contractor replaced washed-away asphalt and road base, removed up to three feet of debris from the road surface, and filled in undercut shoulders,” park officials said. “Drivers should use caution until the end of February as road striping and other detail work will continue with delays possible.”

Additional tasks

Officials also cautioned that some northern park roads are still closed.

“Mud Canyon, Racetrack Road, and the two-way end of Titus Canyon Road are likely to open by late February,” according to the release. “Scotty’s Castle will remain closed through August 2024.”

Federal assistance

The project was funded by the Federal Highway Administration via the Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads (ERFO) program.

ERFO assists federal agencies with the repair or reconstruction of federally owned roads that are open to public travel, which are found to have suffered serious damage by a natural disaster over a wide area or by a catastrophic failure.

Pristine wilderness

Death Valley National Park is the homeland of the Timbisha Shoshone and preserves natural resources, cultural resources, exceptional wilderness, scenery, and learning experiences within the nation’s largest conserved desert landscape and some of the most extreme climate and topographic conditions on the planet.

Learn more at www.nps.gov/deva.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Daria Sokolova/ Pahrump Valley Times The shuttered Nye Regional Medical Center sits along Main ...
County ok’s $950,000 in loans, grants for Tonopah hospital tear down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of financial strife, in 2015 the Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah officially shut its doors to the public, leaving the community and surrounding areas hours away from the nearest hospital. Although some medical services have since returned, community members all agree it is not enough and the Northern Nye County Hospital District has been doing all it can to remedy the problem.

Beatty Advisory Board makes its voice heard
Beatty Advisory Board makes its voice heard
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many of the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s actions of late have consisted of drafting and sending letters in support of or against proposals or projects possibly affecting the community.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget Events Center was filled with conservati ...
Republican fundraiser brings in $6K for student scholarships.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The evening of Saturday, Feb. 11 was a very exciting one for the members of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women as they played host to one of the valley’s largest political events of the year, the annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Photo by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Dairy Queen robbery suspect Michael Duren was located an ...
Dairy Queen robbery suspect captured
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a man positively identified as the alleged suspect responsible for the robbery of the Dairy Queen on Sunday morning.

Getty Images The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, allotted $9 million to Nye County, which is ...
County to reopen ARPA Small Business Grants, open Premium Pay program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Contracts and Grants Manager Stephani Elliott gave an update on the status of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, Small Business Grant program this month, telling Nye County commissioners that thus far the program is going quite well.

Upcoming Events
Upcoming Events

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

NCSO: Suspect tries to distract deputy during investigation
NCSO: Suspect tries to distract deputy during investigation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

While on routine patrol just before 11:20 p.m., on Feb. 7, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Ramos thought it was odd that a man was just standing on the easement of the roadway along Leslie Street and West Vondell Drive.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Those who believe they may have information, or recognize t ...
Armed man robs Dairy Queen
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The search continues for the man accused of an armed robbery of a local business on Sunday morning, Feb. 12.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Tuesday, February 14, this photo shows Nye County Publ ...
County breaks down just how Basin Ave construction will be phased
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With electronic notification boards in place and bright orange traffic cones lining the roadway, it’s hard to miss the fact that Basin Avenue is currently under construction, leaving many motorists wondering just how long they will have to deal with the associated delays.