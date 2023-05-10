Popular local figure Ray “Flagman” Mielzynski dies

A popular and well known member of the community has died.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Beloved local figure, Ray "The Flagman" Mielzynski, passed away Friday, May 5 following a brief hospice stay. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday May 12, at approximately 1 p.m. at Chief Tecopa Cemetery on East Street.

A popular and well known member of the community has died.

Ray “The Flagman” Mielzynski, 78, passed away on Friday, May 5, while under hospice care.

Mielzynski earned the “Flagman” moniker as he would routinely walk along the streets and highways in Pahrump while carrying his trademark American flag, a laminated copy of the U.S. Bill of Rights and two holstered revolvers.

When he was not out and about in town touting Second Amendment and other rights outlined in the Constitution, he was a fixture at the county courthouse, where he would routinely sit in and observe countless criminal and civil cases in both the justice and district courts for more than a decade in Pahrump.

Mielzynski’s knowledge of the law prompted him to run unsuccessfully for Nye County sheriff during at least three election cycles.

Mielzynski also co-hosted the local television talk show, “Louie and the Flagman.”

When word of his health problems emerged recently, tributes to Mielzynski poured in by the hundreds on social media.

“We’ll keep honking without Ray and what he stood for,” said local resident Gary Puckett. “He’ll be missed. Thanks Ray, for standing up for us all. You were a proud American.”

Kristie Cunningham said she was heartbroken when she heard the news.

“He will always be missed,” she said. “It won’t be the same without seeing him out there flying that flag. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Resident Alexandra Fernandes noted that, “Mielzynski’s dedication to his country and community made him a well-known and respected figure in Pahrump,” she posted.

Mielzynski was known to be a generous man in terms of helping people in need, as he once offered to personally pay a $6,000 fine for a man convicted of insurance fraud.

“I knew that the judge was about to drop the hammer on him but I waited until the last minute before I said anything,” Mielzynski said at the time. “I finally stood up and said that I’m a friend of the court and I asked the judge to let me be responsible for his fine and not to lock him up. I think it’s silly to go to prison because you can’t pay a fine. It was nothing magnanimous on my part. I just realized that he was up against the wall.”

The judge took Mielzynski’s request under consideration.

To refer to Mielzynski as unconventional would be quite accurate, as he regularly sported his long white beard, dark sunglasses, and gardening gloves while at the courthouse.

Mielzynski would also regularly offer those who knew him a stick of wintergreen or cinnamon chewing gum as part of his daily routine.

His conversations would often end with the words, “Keep the faith.”

Services for Mielzynski are scheduled to take place at Chief Tecopa Cemetery on Friday, May 12, at 10:30 a.m.

On Thursday, a public memorial service is planned for 5 p.m. at Petrack Park.

The public is urged to bring their own flags to wave in honor of the “Flagman.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

This story has been updated.