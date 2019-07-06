98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Powerful 7.1 earthquake shakes Pahrump

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 5, 2019 - 9:15 pm
 
Updated July 5, 2019 - 10:43 pm

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Southern California Friday night, shaking Pahrump and cutting power to an estimated 3,000 VEA customers.

The USGS said the quake registered at 8:19 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time about 11 miles from Ridgecrest, California.

The quake, initially registered at 7.1 magnitude before being revised to 6.9 magnitude and then revised again to 7.1, shook Pahrump where power outages were reported.

No injuries were reported.

Valley Electric Association crews were working to restore power to customers Friday night.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the same area of California at 10:33 a.m. on Thursday.

In Las Vegas, the remainder of the NBA Summer League schedule at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday because of the earthquake.

— Compiled from reports by Dennis Rudner of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and David Jacobs of the Pahrump Valley Times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the Pahrump’s Toastmasters at a group ...
Pahrump Toastmasters to host Open House
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For many people, the thought of standing before a large crowd and speaking is utterly terrifying, one that evokes sweaty palms, butterflies in the stomach and in some cases, near panic. Even taking the lead in speaking to small groups or conducting effective one-on-one conversations can pose a challenge to certain individuals.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo addresses a crowd of appr ...
Nye commissioner Blundo talks budget, roads, Yucca Mountain
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo hosted his second quarterly town hall meeting last week, inviting the community to attend for an evening of discussion regarding subjects of interest to the county’s residents and government.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Veteran Dennis Eggert, surrounded by smiling members of the ...
Nye County Valor Quilters continue mission to cover veterans with love
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Valor Quilters are continuing on in the mission of wrapping current and former military service members in comforting, healing Quilts of Valor and as of the organization’s most recent presentation ceremony, nearly 500 of these special quilts have been awarded to Nye County residents who gave their service to America.

Nevada State Cinderella program/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Sienna Brown (s ...
Several Nye County winners in statewide Cinderella pageant
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County had several winners in the 2019-20 Nevada State Cinderella Youth Development Scholarship Program and Pageant state competition in Las Vegas.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

Because of early deadlines, the results of the Super Lotto drawing on Wednesday night were not available.

Rows of solar panels soak up the sun's rays outside Las Vegas City Hall in downtown Las Vegas o ...
New law opens door to solar energy for more Nevada families
By Bailey Schulz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a solar access bill Tuesday that directs NV Energy to develop between three and 10 solar access programs for low-income customers, residential customers who can’t install rooftop solar and disadvantaged businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Death Valley National Park The warm springs in the Saline Valley (warm springs) are among the h ...
Death Valley National Park: Record of decision issued for plan
Staff Report

The National Park Service announces the availability of the record of decision for the Saline Valley Warm Springs management plan and environmental impact statement, Death Valley National Park announced.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Former Pahrump Valley High School Principal Jennifer Ehrhea ...
Former Nye school district principal files complaint against the school district
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Jennifer Ehrheart, former principal of Pahrump Valley High School, filed a complaint against the Nye County School District in the spring of 2019 over allegations that several employees in the district, including Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton, had discriminated against her based on gender, age and physical disability.