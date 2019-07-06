Powerful 7.1 earthquake shakes Pahrump

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Southern California Friday night, shaking Pahrump and cutting power to an estimated 3,000 VEA customers.

(Getty)

A Vegas Summer League game is postponed after an earthquake hit Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Southern California Friday night, shaking Pahrump and cutting power to an estimated 3,000 VEA customers.

The USGS said the quake registered at 8:19 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time about 11 miles from Ridgecrest, California.

The quake, initially registered at 7.1 magnitude before being revised to 6.9 magnitude and then revised again to 7.1, shook Pahrump where power outages were reported.

Prelim M7.1 Earthquake 35.767, -117.605 Jul-06 03:19 UTC, updates https://t.co/uVJBfBodUN — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 6, 2019

No injuries were reported.

Valley Electric Association crews were working to restore power to customers Friday night.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the same area of California at 10:33 a.m. on Thursday.

In Las Vegas, the remainder of the NBA Summer League schedule at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday because of the earthquake.

Prelim M7.1 Earthquake 35.767, -117.605 Jul-06 03:19 UTC, updates https://t.co/uVJBfBodUN — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 6, 2019

— Compiled from reports by Dennis Rudner of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and David Jacobs of the Pahrump Valley Times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.