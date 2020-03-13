Precautions over COVID-19 being taken at Pahrump assisted living, similar facilities

Officials at Honeybee Home assisted living facility and other similar facilities in Pahrump are taking precautions against COVID-19.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - Inspirations Senior Living Center held an open house to mark its opening in March.

Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency during a Thursday press briefing. Sisolak laid out restrictions on long term nursing homes and similar facilities during the briefing.

Officials at the Honeybee Home in Pahrump are taking proactive steps to avoid an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

On Friday March 13, officials posted a notice, insisting that all visitors experiencing any symptoms of the virus to avoid entering the facility, for the safety of residents and staff members. Honeybee Home is located at 1821 E. Ambush Street in Pahrump.

Common symptoms of the virus include fever, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, coughing, headaches, loss of energy, and or vomiting and diarrhea.

The notice also stated that any individual who has recently traveled outside the U.S., or out of state where the virus has been confirmed, to not enter the facility unless the person knows they are not contagious.

“We know you love your family, and we love them too, and that’s why we want to make sure they are well protected,” the statement read. “We welcome you back when you are symptom free. Thank you for understanding.”

At a press briefing on Thursday, Sisolak declared a state of emergency in Nevada.

In a release from the governor’s office on the briefing, it’s state that, “Additionally, Nevadans in our long-term care, nursing homes, assisted living, skilled nursing, and residential care facilities are particularly vulnerable to this disease. The following guidance, some of which is currently posted online, and some of which will be updated and released tomorrow, is focused on protecting the health and safety of our elderly – our parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.”

The release contains guidance for long-term care, nursing homes, assisted living, skilled nursing an residential care facilities.

These facilities are directed to “restrict visitation to only essential individuals, support residents’ access to socialization when visitors are not able to enter the facility through virtual visits, limit essential visitors to two per resident at a given time, limit community outings and screen all permitted visitors for respiratory or other symptoms potentially indicating COVID-19 and for recent travel to an affected geographic area or high-risk setting prior to entering the facilities.”

Inspirations Senior Living facility in Pahrump is also instituting protocols over COVID-19. Inspirations is located at 931 East Honeysuckle Street.

Grace Management Inc., who oversees operations at the facility also released an online statement regarding COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our residents and associates in all of our senior living communities is our number one priority,” the statement noted. “We have implemented additional protocols and precautionary measures based upon the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC. Our team continues to closely monitor our communities for any signs of the virus and we are providing ongoing education and resources.”

Grace Management outlined a number of precautionary measures and guidelines on its website.

“We are actively reviewing updates from the CDC and local and state health departments, and have partnered with Dr. Kevin W. O’Neil, MD, FACP, CMD as our medical advisor as an additional measure of support and guidance,” the statement said. “We are reinforcing infection control processes and emergency preparedness plans already in effect, and have enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols related to COVID-19. Where allowed by state guidelines, we are eliminating all non-essential visitor access to all of our communities until further notice.”

Moreover, Grace Management Inc., noted they are postponing or adjusting large group functions, and regularly monitoring the health of all residents and associates.

“We are encouraging and supporting our associates to remain home when sick,” the company stated. “We are maintaining regular communication with residents, families, and associates. As good neighbors in our communities, we welcome the opportunity to connect with you and expound on the benefits of our senior living environment. Each of our Grace Management, Inc. communities remains committed to creating exceptional senior living experiences by bringing care and compassion to every relationship. For additional information and the latest COVID-19 updates, we encourage you to visit the CDC Website.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to show that Honeybee Home assisted living facility in Pahrump had signage at its facility over the COVID-19 outbreak insisting that all visitors experiencing any symptoms of the virus to avoid entering the facility, for the safety of residents and staff members.