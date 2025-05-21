Public comment sought on change to Hunting Code of Federal Regulations

Revision would eliminate use of motorless and electric motored boats during the waterfowl hunting season.

Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge seeks public review and comment on a change to the hunting Code of Federal Regulations that eliminates use of motorless and electric motored boats during the waterfowl hunting season.

The public is invited to review the draft CFR language under Federal Register docket number: FWS-HQ-NWRS-2025-08621 which is available at tinyurl.com/4atrcnwe.

Submit your comments directly through the Federal Register with the ‘Submit A Public Comment’ button at the top of the page.

The comment period will stay open for 45-days from May 15 through June 30, 2025.