Public works fees set to rise next month

The price of doing business keeps on rising and Nye County’s status as a governing entity does nothing to prevent it from feeling the pinch. With inflation impacting the cost of just about everything, there have been a series of increases in the fees Nye County charges for various government services and come next Tuesday, another increase is set to go into effect.

“The Nye County Public Works Dept. would like to inform the public that fees related to plan checks and inspections for site developments, technical studies and subdivisions will be adjusted effective July 1,” Nye County Public Works Director Tom Bolling announced this month. “These fees were originally approved by the Nye County Board of Commissioners in September 2007, with provisions for annual inflation-based adjustments. However, the fees have remained unchanged since September 2022. In alignment with the original board action and to account for inflationary charged, the updated fee schedule will take effect as stated above.”

The public works fees vary based on the size of the given study area and number of reviews needed. For study areas up to five acres, the fee is $1,151 for the initial and first review. The cost goes up to $2,301 for reviews related to parcels between five and 40 acres, $3,837 for those between 40 and 320 acres, $6,138 for those between 320 and 2,560 acres and $9,208 for anything over 2,560 acres. Subsequent reviews range from $192 to $1,151.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com