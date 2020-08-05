98°F
News

Purple Heart Day ceremony set for Friday in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 5, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

In the days of COVID-19, everything seems to operate differently, with new rules and protocols changing the face of all sorts of gatherings and this year’s Purple Heart Day ceremony in Pahrump will be no exception.

The valley’s very first Purple Heart Day Sundown Ceremony took place in 2017, the same year that both the town of Pahrump and Nye County were formally recognized as Purple Heart entities, and the military event has become quite popular over the past three years. Regularly drawing a large crowd of attendees, the Purple Heart Day must be scaled back for 2020 as the sponsoring organization, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15, strives to adhere to the emergency directives issues by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“According to the governor’s directives, we are limited to the first 50 attendees and must enforce that limit,” DAV member and Purple Heart Day Sundown Ceremony Master of Ceremonies Dr. Tom Waters explained. “We’ll proceed cautiously and follow all CDC and State of Nevada guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Face coverings and social distancing is required and must be enforced.”

Purple Heart Day is a nationally recognized observance meant to provide the opportunity for Americans to take a moment and remember the brave men and women who have either been injured in the course of their service to the country or who sadly, have made the ultimate sacrifice to help protect America. Those who have been wounded or lost their lives while in service in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard will be honored for their willingness to step forward and shoulder the immense and often dangerous responsibility of military duty.

DAV Chapter #15 Commander Terry Janke will open the Purple Heart Day Sundown Ceremony with a welcome for the audience before Waters takes over for introductions. An opening prayer from Chaplain Doug Garlin will be followed by the presentation of the colors by the Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 Honor Guard and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Greg Curtain will lend his voice to the event with renditions of patriotic songs and for the second year, the Nevada Silver Tappers, garbed in their iconic red, white and blue outfits, will join in the ceremony with a dance routine. The Purple Heart Day ceremony will also include the many traditional aspects of a military observance, including the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action ceremony, ID/Dog Tag ceremony and Wreath ceremony, as well as a volley salute and “Taps”. Nye County Commission Chairman John Koenig will be guest speaker and Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II has been selected as the keynote speaker for the evening.

The Purple Heart Day Sundown Ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery Veterans’ Memorial, 751 East Street.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

The Assembly on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 during the fifth day of the 32nd Special Session of the L ...
Senate passes revised business liability protections
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state Senate on Wednesday passed an amended bill to give businesses protection from lawsuits over the coronavirus, after an amendment exempted school districts.

The current plan requires decisions to be based on a county’s risk level based on specific cr ...
State announced data-driven COVID-19 mitigation plans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Health Response team Monday unveiled a new long-term mitigation strategy for the state to help provide predictability and stability moving forward.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Government official including North Las Vegas Councilm ...
Census workers will begin follow-up operation Aug. 11
Staff Report

Beginning Aug. 11, the U.S. Census Bureau will deploy its nonresponse follow-up operations. Census takers, also known as enumerators and “door knockers,” will begin interviewing households that have not responded to the 2020 census.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Located at 4760 Pahrump Valley Blvd. #12, Alex and Joan Voll ...
New local business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Try as you might, one would be hard-pressed to find a local eatery in Pahrump where diners, upon finishing a juicy pastrami sandwich, can stroll a few steps and order dessert and premium coffee all under the same roof.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Geoscientist John Klenke is shown collecting a w ...
Nye County sampling program shows tritium levels still undetectable
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the fifth consecutive year, the Nye County Tritium Sampling and Monitoring Program, better known simply as TSaMP, has shown there are no detectable levels of the radioactive isotope tritium in the groundwater down-gradient of the Nevada National Security Site.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
State’s initial unemployment claims increase 18.3% in week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 18,390 for the week ending July 25, up 2,842 claims or 18.3%, compared to last week’s total of 15,548 claims. This is the fifth straight week of increases in regular initial claims.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows 4-H member Elaina Domina, second from ...
Cooperative extension, 4H in Nye County continue to move forward amid COVID-19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension provided the Nye County Commission with a quarterly report regarding its operations and its budget for the next 12 months, which includes county-provided funding, during the commission’s July 21 meeting.

Thinkstock Internal Revenue Service building as shown in a file photo.
IRS proposes regulations for small business accounting
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service proposed regulations at the end of July to adopt simplified tax accounting rules for small businesses under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Monday on the state's new COVID-19 mitiga ...
Nevada Health Response notes COVID-19 cases exceed 52,000
Staff Report

COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek provided the update during a teleconference designed to disseminate information on outbreak statistics. The Nevada Health Response website can be accessed 24 hours a day.