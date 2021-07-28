92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Purple Heart Day ceremony set for Pahrump Veterans Memorial

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 28, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Thinkstock Purple Heart Day is recognized nationally on August 7 and in Pahrump, a ceremony is ...
Thinkstock Purple Heart Day is recognized nationally on August 7 and in Pahrump, a ceremony is set for that evening to mark the occasion.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Military Order of the Purple Heart #73 ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Military Order of the Purple Heart #730 Commander Dan Peterson, left, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 member Dr. Tom Waters, who worked together to make both Pahrump and Nye County Purple Heart entities.

Pahrump and Nye County as a whole are both well-known for their support of the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces and every year sees multiple military ceremonies to honor those who have proudly put on a uniform and offered their service in defense of the nation.

Of these annual observances, the ceremony to commemorate National Purple Heart Day is the newest, having been established locally in 2017 following the official designation of Pahrump and Nye County as Purple Heart entities, and the tradition will continue for the fifth straight year this coming August.

Scheduled for the evening of Saturday, Aug. 7, the Purple Heart Sundown Ceremony in Pahrump is being put together by the local Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 and DAV members are encouraging any and all who are grateful for the sacrifices and bravery of our local veterans to head out to show their appreciation and support.

“Purple Heart Day is recognized each year on August 7 because General George Washington presented the first Purple Heart citation on August 7, 1782. It was then revived by the U.S. Army on August 7, 1932 and we’ve recognized it annually ever since,” local veteran and DAV member Dr. Tom Waters explained of the observance. Waters was one of those instrumental in seeing Pahrump named a Purple Heart Town and Nye named a Purple Heart County and he is always at the forefront of such military ceremonies, helping to organize and contributing his own words and thoughts at many throughout the years.

“Another reason for its importance is to recognize the several Purple Heart recipients, and their families, who live in our community,” Waters continued. The Purple Heart Medal is awarded to those serving in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard who have sustained injuries as a result of their service, or those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives in the line of duty. “Lastly, please remember that the town of Pahrump and County of Nye are both recognized nationally as Purple Heart entities, thanks to the sponsorship of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter #730 in Henderson, Nevada,” Waters noted.

The DAV Purple Heart Sundown Ceremony will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 with a welcome from DAV Commander Terry Janke and the master of ceremonies, Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone, who is a veteran himself, will take on the role of master of ceremonies. There will be an opening prayer followed by the presentation of the colors and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Several patriotic songs will be performed and played and there will be two guest speakers, including Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, town of Pahrump and Nye County Manager Tim Sutton, along with a third speaker, Fred Wagar, deputy director of operations for the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

The Purple Heart Sundown Ceremony will also include several elements customarily incorporated into military observances, including the emotional POW/MIA ceremony honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action, as well as the I.D./Dog Tag ceremony and the wreath ceremony. The event will wrap up with a closing prayer, a volley salute and a performance of “Taps.”

“We are proud of all of our veterans, whether they earned a Purple Heart Medal or not, but we are extremely proud to recognize our Purple Heart recipients. Everyone is welcome to attend the Purple Heart Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in the Chief Tecopa Cemetery from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to show support for these veterans and their families,” Waters invited.

The DAV Purple Heart Sundown Ceremony will take place Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial, 751 East Street.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
NCSO: Stanley Bowditch
Man allegedly exposes himself at Pahrump bar
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man was taken into custody after allegedly exposing himself to a bar full of patrons and driving under the influence.

Getty Images Eminent has entered into an option agreement with Orogen Royalties Inc., whereby ...
Nye County gold mine project acquired
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Eminent Gold Corp. has acquired an option to purchase the Gilbert South Project located approximately 26 miles west of Tonopah, according to the press release.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Angelica Pulido-Hull, Wells Fargo Southern Nevada Branch B ...
ANGELICA PULIDO-HULL: Try a new Pahrump local shopping experience
By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The month of July is dedicated to local and independent retailers across the country. Before the end of the month, choose a Pahrump retailer you have not shopped at before to visit and show your community small business support.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times More than a dozen people attend the Beatt ...
Ringle wants recall
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty businessman Ed Ringle is looking to start a petition to recall two members of the Beatty Water and Sanitation Board of Trustees.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas in April 2021. (AP Photo ...
Nevada reimposes indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Clark County would be affected by the directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak, which aligns with a new recommendation earlier in the day from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Sunday evening July 25, wind gusts caused a mature pine t ...
Busineses and residents see major damage in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Sunday and Monday’s fierce weather conditions gave way to sunny skies on Tuesday, area residents were busy preparing to clear toppled trees and debris from their respective yards and businesses.

David Lotta of Las Vegas gets his shot from Destanee Sanders during a drive-thru COVID-19 vacci ...
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nevada at peak levels of last summer
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Updated data from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website showed 1,143 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, a sharp increase of 97 from Monday’s report.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Town of Pahrump Buildings and Grounds Manager Jimmy Martine ...
Pahrump public pool closed following area storms
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Community Swimming Pool at Petrack Park is a popular summertime destination, particularly for the valley’s youngsters and throughout the summer months, it is often swarming with swimmers looking for a way to escape the intense desert heat.

 
Thousands of Nevadans face eviction after federal ban ends this week
By Subrina Hudson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A federal protection for tenants who have been unable to pay their rent during the pandemic is expected to expire this week, and thousands of Nevadans are at risk of being evicted from their home.