PVFRS: Improper use of a space heater caused structure fire

The improper use of a space heater was determined to be the cause of a structure fire last month.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Fire Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews responded to the 4000 block of Jasmine Street just after midnight on March 14, to find a well-involved structure fire with an unknown status of the occupants.

Occupant safely escaped

“It was a travel trailer that was used as a fixed residence with immediate exposures, including a vehicle and two additional structures, including a detached garage on the primary residence,” Lewis said. “Crews quickly determined that the occupant was safely out of the structure without injury. Crews commenced a defensive exterior attack, where they protected the exposures and extinguished the fire without incident.”

Lewis went on to say that the initial investigation revealed a probable misuse of a space heater that was placed too closely to combustibles.

The entire structure was a total loss, Lewis said.

Vehicle fire

On March 17, just after 3 p.m., fire crews were dispatched for a report of a passenger vehicle fire roughly halfway between Amargosa Valley and Pahrump.

“Crews arrived to find a fully-involved vehicle with only ground cover exposures,” Lewis said. “The fire was quickly controlled and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire was thought to be mechanical failure in nature.”

False alarm, arrest made

On March 18, crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of South Mankins for a report of a structure fire where the initial report included heavy fire showing from a rear porch with the occupant unable to escape.

“As we arrived on location, we found nothing showing from a double-wide manufactured dwelling,” Lewis said. “Our investigation revealed a malicious false alarm. There were no indicators of a fire, and the individual who reported the fire was subsequently taken into the care and custody of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.”

Accidental fire

On March 21, fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire along the 3300 block of West Medicine Man at approximately 5:30 p.m., where crews arrived to find a kitchen fire that was mostly extinguished. Crews eventually finished the suppression effort without incident.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, Lewis said.