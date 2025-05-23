PVHS track and field sprints to state medals at the NIAA 3A-2A-1A State Track and Field Championship

After dominating regionals, the PVHS track and field team continued to show a strong performance during the state track meet.

The Pahrump Valley High School Trojans’ track and field team covered some mileage in the NIAA 3A-2A-1A State Track and Field Championship last week at Moapa Valley High School.

After taking second place in regionals during a strong showing at Virgin Valley High School, the Trojans sprinted to more medals.

Prior to being escorted to the edge of town by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the team embarked on a trip to Overton for the exciting two-day event.

On Friday, girls relay teammates Valery Romero, Rosie Miller, Alexis Clouser and Addi Nelson competed in the 4x800-meter relay, finishing in fifth place with their best time of the year, 11:05.86.

The Trojans 4x800-meter boys relay teammates Eric Figueroa Renteria, Antonio Velez, Aydon Veloz and Ben De Santiago would go on to post an 8:14.10 to earn a spot on the final podium, placing fourth overall. Antonio finished in third overall individually in the event, finishing with a seed time of 2:03.65 and a finals time of 2:00.74.

In the boys 400-meter dash, junior Ben De Santiago finished in third place with a high seed time of 50.88 and a finals time of 51.03.

In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Diona Nixon took eighth place with a 18.68 finishing time. Dixon returned in the 4x200 meter relay with teammates Payton Weaver, Valery Romero, Sasha Strain finishing with a 1:50.41, placing fifth overall.

In the girls 1,600-meter run, Jules Ondrisko finished in fourth place, posting a final time of 5:40.74. She also placed seventh in the girls 400-meter dash with a seed time of 1:01.51 and a finishing time of 1:03.60.

The boys 400-meter dash saw Ben De Santiago grab a medal to finish in third place with a final time of 51.03.

Concluding Friday’s field event activities, Jayden Crisley earned a second-place finish with a 43-foot, 6.25-inch jump. Rosie Miller would land in sixth place overall in the event, clearing 4.8 feet.

The following morning, the girls triple jump saw Savannah Thompson place seventh with a finishing mark of 30 feet, 8.5 inches. In girls discus, the Trojans had Tiler Ledford place seventh overall with a 82-foot, one-inch hurl. The boys high jump would see Trojan Tristan Shumacher clear 5 feet, 8 inches to earn fifth place.

In the 3,200-meter run event, Lady Trojans Kaylan Robinson and Alexis Clouser came in seventh and eighth place with a finishing time of 14:54.43 and 15:13.67. In the 300-meter hurdles event, Jules Ondrisko, Sasha Strain and Diona Nixon collectively took sixth, seventh and eighth place with finishing times of 49.28, 50.75, and 52.67.

For the boys, Jayden Crisler cruised to sixth place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.34 to score for Pahrump in a track and a field event.

Jules Ondrisko, in her fourth competing event of the day, placed fifth in the 800-meter run with a finishing time of 2.27.89.

Antonio Veloz raised another medal as he finished the same event with a time of 2:00.74 to earn him third place.

The end of the long year wrapped up in winning fashion as the boys 4x400-meter relays team, consisting of Antonio Veloz, Tristan Shumacher, Aydon Veloz and Ben De Santiago placed third with a finishing time of 3.33.74. The girls, Payton Weaver, Rosie Miller, Sasha Strain and Valery Romero, finished with a time of 4:22.68 to take fifth place overall.

