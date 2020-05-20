PVYA cancels summer program

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities announced Monday that because of “the complications and unknown variables associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be hosting a PVYA summer camp this year.”

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities announced Monday that because of “the complications and unknown variables associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be hosting a PVYA summer camp this year.”

The summer program has provided recreational and educational activities for youth in Pahrump during the summer break from school. In past years, nearly 200 youths participated in a program that has included breakfast, lunch and a snack.

The PVYA staff said it expects the program to resume in 2021.

“Thank you all for your continued support of our program,” they wrote on Facebook. “We will certainly move forward with PVYA next year and operate in a safer environment.”