News

PVYA cancels summer program

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 19, 2020 - 5:14 pm
 

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities announced Monday that because of “the complications and unknown variables associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be hosting a PVYA summer camp this year.”

The summer program has provided recreational and educational activities for youth in Pahrump during the summer break from school. In past years, nearly 200 youths participated in a program that has included breakfast, lunch and a snack.

The PVYA staff said it expects the program to resume in 2021.

“Thank you all for your continued support of our program,” they wrote on Facebook. “We will certainly move forward with PVYA next year and operate in a safer environment.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Joseph Cavalieri, 41, was arrested for all ...
Local man arrested on firearms charge
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An approximately year-old conflict between neighbors led to the arrest of a Pahrump man.

Inyo County moves to next phase of reopening
Staff Report

Inyo County has received approval from the California Department of Public Health to move forward with reopening additional businesses. With this approval, Inyo County businesses that have completed an industry-specific checklist and submitted the Inyo County Business Attestation Form may receive approval to reopen.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Walmart announced a new round of bonuses in mid-May. With t ...
Walmart announces bonus for associates
Staff Report

Walmart announced Tuesday, May 12 plans to provide another special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates to recognize them for their many contributions to communities across the country during this unprecedented time.

Jill Moe/Desert Farming Initiative The Desert Farming Initiative is providing safety tips and i ...
Desert Farming Initiative offers COVID-19 safety tips
Staff Report

Grocery shopping and produce safety have been concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Desert Farming Initiative, part of the University of Nevada, Reno, Experiment Station, provides information to help producers and consumers minimize food-safety risks.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Area first responders were dispatched to the intersection of ...
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Highway 160
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash along state Route 160 south at Dandelion Street which occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very detai ...
Water companies urge flushing before reopening
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin Water Co. is passing along some information about something that easily can be overlooked as the state gradually reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

DETR implements federal pandemic unemployment aid
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has implemented the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to its unemployment insurance site, ui.nv.gov

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada’s self-response rate is 57.9%, compared to th ...
Hand delivery of census forms coming to rural areas
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to Nevada Census 2020, beginning on Monday, May 18, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin its “update leave” operations, during which 2020 census forms are hand-delivered to residences that either do not have mail delivered to the physical location of the home or the mail delivery information for the residence cannot be verified.