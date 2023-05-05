Rabid bat bites Death Valley employee

Recent encounters between humans and wildlife at Death Valley National Park have prompted park service officials to remind visitors to stay clear of animals while sightseeing in the area.

Zabriskie Point is among the most popular Death Valley stops. (Natalie Burt/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Recent encounters between humans and wildlife at Death Valley National Park have prompted park service officials to remind visitors to stay clear of animals while sightseeing in the area.

By way of a news release, Public Information Officer Abigail Wines said park rangers are reminding the public not to touch, handle, or feed wildlife.

Two recent incidents at Death Valley showed the risks to both humans and wildlife from interactions where a woman was bitten by a bat with rabies and a coyote that was struck by a vehicle.

“On April 28, a bat was seen behaving strangely, as it was sitting on top of a garbage can outside the Stovepipe Wells general store,” Wines said in the release. “A concession employee moved the bat away from the public space, and the bat bit her through her nitrile gloves. National Park Service employees collected the bat, and the California Department of Public Health tested it for rabies.”

Deadly disease

The release went on to say that on May 2, the woman was informed that the bat did in fact have rabies. She was subsequently treated for rabies exposure.

“Rabies is usually fatal, unless treated before symptoms begin,” according to the release. “Humans can get rabies through contact with an infected animal’s saliva, such as a bite or scratch. Any mammal can carry rabies. People should be especially concerned when an animal is behaving aggressively or does not show a normal fear of humans.”

The bat cave

Bats, according to Wines, are an important part of the park’s ecosystem.

At least nine species of insect-eating bats live in Death Valley National Park.

Typically, less than 1 percent of bats have rabies.

Bats and all other native wildlife are protected within the park, Wines said.

Contact with coyote

Roughly a week earlier, a coyote was struck by a vehicle on Highway 190 near the intersection with Badwater Road.

“The coyote limped away, and it is not known if it survived,” Wines noted. “Some coyotes in the park have learned to associate vehicles with people feeding them, which is illegal in the national park. Habituated coyotes have learned that they can stop traffic by walking in front of moving vehicles.”

Additionally, Wines provided information on how to stay safe around wildlife in the park.

“Never approach, touch, feed, or pick up a wild animal,” she cautioned. “Please enjoy wildlife from a safe distance. If you see sick, dead, or erratic-behaving wildlife in the park, notify a park employee.”

Wines also advised visitors to consult with a doctor in the event they believe they have contacted an animal thought to be rabid.

“In areas where pets are allowed, make sure that pets are always vaccinated and kept on a leash,” she advised. “Stay out of mine openings and other places where bats are likely to roost.”

Anyone who may have had contact with a bat should contact Inyo County Health Department at 760-873-7868 for medical guidance, according to the release.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes