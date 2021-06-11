90°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Rangers seek to ID woman filmed swimming in home of endangered fish

By Glenn Puit Special to the Paheump Valley Times
June 11, 2021 - 12:49 pm
 
The Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is asking for the public's help in identifying this wo ...
The Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman photographed at the refuge. Authorities said she and juveniles were pictured swimming in a restricted area that is home to the Ash Meadows Amargosa Pupfish and the Ash Meadows Speckled Dace. (Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge)

Federal rangers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say was videotaped swimming with kids in the Rogers Spring of Nye County, which is home to the endangered Ash Meadows Amargosa pupfish and the Ash Meadows speckled dace.

The fish can be found only in the area of the Amargosa River Basin in southern Nye County, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Yet, a post from the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge said a woman and a group of youths “were caught swimming in the Rogers Spring in the past two weeks” in an area where “no swimming” signs are posted. A camera in the area recorded an image of the woman.

“The party in question later discovered and broke the camera, but were unable to recover the SD card,” the wildlife refuge said on its Facebook page.

The refuge said swimming in the spring could harm the fish.

“By swimming in the springs, it is possible to harm the fish directly by killing them (stepping on them, splashing them out of the spring, etc.),” the wildlife refuge said on its Facebook page. “More importantly, they can be harmed indirectly through trampling the algae and substrates needed for the fish to forage, breed, and hide. The algae is where the fish eggs are deposited, so crushing these eggs could also have an impact.”

The refuge said that further damage to the fish could be caused by “kicking up the substrate,” causing more silt to enter the system and “affect installed fish barriers if not caught in time.”

“Furthermore, swimming in springs introduces chemicals such as sunscreen, skin lotion etc,” the wildlife refuge said. “These can be harmful to the native fish, spring snails, and other species present in the system. Swimming in springs can also affect the biosecurity of the system by inadvertently introducing invasive species or pathogens.”

Anyone who knows who the woman is is asked to contact Rob Peloquin by email at robert_peloquin@fws.gov or at 702-283-8136.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A wild horse roams public land on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/L ...
Fearing slaughter of wild horses, lawmakers seek to halt adoption program
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Outraged lawmakers are saying a wild horse adoption program should be halted and an investigation should be conducted following a report that some of the horses were sold to buyers and slaughtered for meat.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commissioners' Chambers is one of the build ...
Nye County green-lights $7.45 million in energy upgrades through performance contract
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Following three years of gearing up for a large-scale energy conservation project, Nye County has now entered into a performance contract with Siemens Industry, Inc. that aims to provide an array of upgrades and improvements intended to reduce energy costs.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Music Festival took place June 3 through June 6 ...
Pahrump Music Festival declared a huge success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Whenever an organization ventures into putting on a new community event in Pahrump, the outcome of that new endeavor is always up in the air and it is nearly impossible to say just how things will turn out. However, for organizers of the Pahrump Music Festival, there was never any doubt that this event was going to draw a huge crowd and those expectations were borne out this past weekend.

Getty Images A fundraiser is planned to assist the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater L ...
Charity fundraiser set for Sunday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As stated on its social media site, the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas is to create and support programs that directly improve the health, education, and well-being of children in communities throughout the country.

Beary Smith
Animal abuse suspect arrested in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man traveling to Pahrump from Reno is facing an animal abuse charge following his arrest on Friday, June 4.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The DAV Chapter #15's annual Veterans Appreciation Barbecue ...
Pahrump Valley’s veterans honored at appreciation BBQ
By Robin Hebrock • Pahrump Valley Times

The first weekend of June was a sweltering one, with high temperatures making venturing forth a bit of a daunting task but for many members of the local veteran community and their friends, family and supporters, the weather did not stop them from heading out on Saturday to enjoy a few hours of food, fun and camaraderie during the annual Veterans Appreciation Barbecue.

Much fewer vehicles travel in the HOV lane northbound on Interstate 15 about Tropicana Ave. as ...
Most minor traffic violations decriminalized in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a bill into law that decriminalizes most minor traffic offenses , classifying them instead as civil infractions.

Bill introduced in Senate to boost tourism sector
Bill introduced in Senate to boost tourism sector
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., introduced bipartisan legislation in June that supports the travel and tourism industry.

Getty Images Information from the Nevada State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System sho ...
Accidental overdoses increase in Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Accidental overdoses increased in double-digit percentages in the state through part of 2019 and 2020, according to data released by the state.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal State Senator Fabian Donate holds Bill #209 after Go ...
Nevada passes public option
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed several bills on Wednesday pertaining to public health and home care workers as well as those pertaining to high education.