Raptors land at Great Basin in Pahrump area

Several birds of prey landed at Pahrump Great Basin College this fall.
The Red Rock Audubon Society, the Southern Nevada chapter of the national group, hosted a public meeting at Great Basin in Pahrump on Sept. 24. As part of that meeting, guest speaker Martin Tyner, a wildlife rehabilitator, stopped by with a few raptors or birds of prey.
The three birds on display included a golden eagle known as Scout. Tyner also brought two other falcons with him to display.
Tyner is a wildlife rehabilitator from the Southwest Wildlife Foundation in Cedar City, Utah.
For more information on the local Audubon Society, head to redrockaudubon.com
