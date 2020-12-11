35°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Regional Stay at Home order includes Inyo County

Staff Report
December 10, 2020 - 6:19 pm
 
Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the outside of the Tecopa Bistr ...
Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the outside of the Tecopa Bistro in 2019 in Tecopa, Calif.

The California Department of Public Health on Saturday issued a Regional Stay At Home order for the Southern Region, which includes Inyo County. The order was triggered when the region’s hospital intensive care unit capacity fell below 15% to less than 13% of ICU bed availability in the region.

The Stay At Home order remains in effect for a minimum of three weeks. The county’s statement noted that limited ICU capacity can result in local hospitals not being able to transfer critical care patients, including traumatic brain injuries, stroke victims and cardiac care patients, among others, to hospitals able to provide the specialty care.

The Stay at Home order instructs Californians to remain home as much as possible and prohibits gatherings of any kind, including the mixing of households in a private setting. It encourages outdoor activities and allows access to critical services. The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

Among the sectors closing were indoor/outdoor playgrounds and indoor recreational facilities, hair salons, barbershops and personal care services.

Other sectors may offer limited services, including family entertainment centers, as well as amusement parks and movie theaters; museums, zoos and aquariums; live audience sports; card rooms and satellite wagering; bars, breweries, distilleries and wineries; and all other indoor, noncritical infrastructure industries not specifically listed.

Sectors that need to implement additional modifications to capacity and will require 100% masking include outdoor recreational facilities, with no food, drink or alcohol sales and no overnight stays at campgrounds; retail and shopping centers, which will reduce indoor capacity to 20% with entrance metering; hotels and other lodging, which will open for critical infrastructure support only; restaurants, which will be open for takeout or delivery only; offices, which will operate remotely except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible; places of worship and political expression, which will be outdoor only; and entertainment production, including professional sports, which will operate with no live audiences and include testing protocol.

All critical infrastructure sectors remain open under current modifications.

For more information and to monitor updates, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/ or contact the Business Line at 760-878-8241.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images The coalition of attorneys general is asking the court to halt Facebook’s illeg ...
Multistate coalition goes after Facebook as illegal monopoly
Staff Report

A coalition of 48 attorneys general on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc., alleging that the company has and continues to illegally stifle competition to protect its monopoly power.

Getty Images Hiring Our Heroes fellow Hilary Tarvin came to RSL-Nellis following a career in a ...
Air Force veterans discover new ways to serve at NNSS
Staff Report

More than 400 veterans work at the Nevada National Security Site, and several U.S. Air Force servicemen and women have found the next step of their careers in joining the site’s Remote Sensing Laboratory, based at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

NNSS seismic tests could help detect nuclear blasts
Staff Report

The Nevada National Security Site is improving the nation’s capability to detect nuclear testing by ongoing monitoring of a recent Nevada earthquake.

Getty Images Pictured are the brine pools for lithium carbonate mining in Silver Peak, Nevada. ...
Nation’s second functional lithium mine closer to reality
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Humboldt River Field Office has released the final environmental impact statement analyzing the Lithium Nevada Corp.’s proposed lithium mine, processing plant and continued exploration at Thacker Pass.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportuni ...
USDA seeks intermediary lenders for rural projects
Staff Report

The United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under-Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand announced that USDA is seeking applications for funding to establish revolving loan programs to support rural businesses and community development projects.

Getty Images The F-35 Lightning II is pictured with its afterburner on.
Air Force’s newest fighter gets successful Nevada test
Staff Report

A mock B61-12’s strike in the dusty Nevada desert successfully completed the first in a series of flight tests with the U.S. Air Force’s newest fighter jet, demonstrating the bomb’s first release from an internal bomb bay at greater than the speed of sound.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tim Burke, columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times and Tonop ...
TIM BURKE: Trump legal team so far not able to prove fraud claims
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Trump’s bid to have the election results overturned seems to be drawing to a close. This week the Nevada Supreme Court ruled unanimously to reject an appeal from President Trump’s campaign to overturn Nevada’s election results, the latest loss in the president’s ongoing legal efforts to have states he did not win declare him victorious.

Getty Images Nevadans can opt in to receive COVID-19 notifications informing them if they have ...
Express Notification expands COVID Trace app’s capabilities
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health is expanding the capabilities of the COVID Trace app by launching Exposure Notification Express through a partnership with Apple and Google.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A homeless camp on East Basin as shown in a September ...
Study: Nevada ranks 8th in population of homeless
Staff Report

To identify the states with the largest homeless populations, researchers at Porch analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress. Using these statistics, they calculated the total homeless population per 10,000 residents.