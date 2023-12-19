REMEMBERING SHERIFF SHARON WEHRLY

Former sheriff was an advocate for Nye County. A public memorial service is pending.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly spoke at the 2019 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Calvada Eye in Pahrump.

Courtesy Pahrump Life Former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly died on Thursday, Dec. 16. The two-term sheriff publicly disclosed she was battling cancer in 2021.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file An event for Nye County sheriff candidate Sharon Wehrly was held at the Pahrump Nugget Monday, Oct. 10.

Mark Wait/Pahrump Valley Times file Sharon Wehrly modeled clothes at the Pahrump Valley Republican Women’s Club Fashion Show at the Nevada Treasure RV Resort on Oct. 19 2014, just weeks before she won her first election as Nye County sheriff.

Sharon Wehrly, who served as Nye County sheriff from 2014 to 2022, passed away last week while undergoing hospice treatment.

Wehrly, 79, had been battling a longtime illness.

Wehrly leaves behind a beloved family, including her two sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

A public memorial service is forthcoming, according to the family.

The former sheriff served Nye County for decades as an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office, and worked at the Nevada National Security Site, formerly known as the Nevada Test Site.

She also volunteered for several nonprofits, including the Wild West Extravaganza three-day festival each May in Pahrump.

Wehrly was a volunteer and supporter for several Southern Nevada agencies, including the Soroptimist Club International.

Battle with cancer

In August 2021, Wehrly announced on social media that she had been diagnosed with cancer, and was undergoing treatment.

“The prognosis, according to the doctor, is favorable,” she posted in a video that publicly detailed her fight with cancer.

Since her death on Dec. 14, tributes have been pouring in from friends, colleagues and the community at large.

Tributes

Nye County Manager Tim Sutton said Wehrly demonstrated “grit and determination” in almost everything she did and was generally known for her tenacity and doggedness.

“Once Sharon put her mind to something, it was hard to pull her away,” Sutton said. “However, she also displayed a warmth and compassion that was almost surprising given the difficult situations she encountered in law enforcement. In spite of the often grim backdrop of police work, she maintained an infectious sense of humor and a sharp wit. ”

Nye County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Bruce Jabbour noted that Wehrly was a professional whom he had the privilege of knowing personally and working through many area issues.

“A few years ago, Sharon had a press conference where she announced her diagnosis as well as her commitment to dedicate her time in protecting and keeping us safe. Certainly, this pledge was not an easy task. Sincerest condolences to the entire Wehrly family, loved ones, and friends. May Sharon’s memory be eternal.”

As noted in a 2021 Pahrump Life Magazine bio of Wehrly, she was born in Long Beach, Calif., prior to her family moving to Japan for 18 months, where she learned Japanese culture and was part of an integrated elementary school project, sharing education with Japanese students twice a week.

Before her law days

Wehrly, who attended Old Dominion College, initially wanted to become an educator.

Back in 1965, while living in Beatty, she eventually decided on a career in law enforcement, where years later, she worked as a security contractor for the Nevada Test Site.

Before becoming sheriff herself, Wehrly worked for seven Nye County sheriffs after leaving the test site.

Those sheriffs included George Berra, Don Tomany, J.C. Howard, Joni Wines, Harold “Stick” Davis, Wade A. Lieseke, Jr., and Anthony DeMeo.

She won election in November 2014 and served two terms until being defeated for re-election in 2022.

On Wehrly’s watch

During her tenure, Sheriff Wehrly implemented changes that saved taxpayers money. She regularly oversaw audits on department operations in an effort to streamline systems. Her audits discovered unused cell phones and phone lines that were still on county books, as well as brand new, never-used items that were eventually put to use in training programs within the department.

A modern camera system was installed in both the Tonopah and Pahrump detention centers. She also implemented better nutrition standards for county inmates.

“She was focused on improving the health, safety, and welfare of all of those living in Nye County,” Jabbour said.

Pahrump Life Magazine contributed to this story.

