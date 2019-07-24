81°F
News

Renewable energy system, energy efficiency loan guarantees available

Staff Report
July 24, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Farmers, rural small businesses and agricultural producers are being encouraged to apply for financing in a key U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides loan guarantees to help rural small businesses lower their energy costs.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to increasing economic development in rural communities across the country through strong partnerships with rural businesses,” Baxley said. “USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) is an important tool to help strengthen and grow the rural economy.”

USDA accepts applications for this funding year-round. Potential applicants should contact their state USDA Rural Development office for additional information.

The funding can be used for renewable energy systems such as anaerobic digesters, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, wind and solar.

It also can be used to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov

