Republican fundraiser brings in $6K for student scholarships.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget Events Center was filled with conservative conversation during the 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner, hosted by the Pahrump Valley Republican Women.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Congressman Mark Amodei was a guest speaker for the 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Republican Women meet monthly and are always looking for new GOPers to join their ranks.

The evening of Saturday, Feb. 11 was a very exciting one for the members of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women as they played host to one of the valley’s largest political events of the year, the annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

This was the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that the Pahrump Valley Republican Women have had the honor of putting together the GOP fundraiser, with the organization’s last dinner taking place in 2019. The members were more than overjoyed to be at the helm of the event once more and if attendees’ reactions were anything to judge by, the group’s efforts did not disappoint.

Taking place inside the Pahrump Nugget Events Center, the 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner was a completely sold-out affair, with the room packed to the hilt with conservative-minded guests all enjoying the atmosphere of sociability and fellowship.

As a Republican event of note, the Lincoln Day Dinner often attracts many of the area’s political representatives and this year’s event proved no different. There were many dignitaries present, Pahrump Valley Republican Women member Debra Gaylord-Thomas detailed, including Nevada State Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, Nevada State Controller Andrew Matthews and wife Valerie, Nye County Commission Chair Bruce Jabbour and commissioners Donna Cox and Frank Carbone, Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf and Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Kim Wanker. Also joining in the event were Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei and Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, both of whom were guest speakers for the night.

“Our prime rib buffet was absolutely delicious,” Gaylord-Thomas told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “We had a wonderful time time with lots of happy voices, awesome door prizes, a great silent auction and an outstanding live auction with Ski Censke as our auctioneer.”

When all was calculated, Gaylord-Thomas reported that the group had made over $6,000 that evening, money which will now go toward a very special cause, the education of future generations. The Pahrump Valley Republican Women operate a scholarship program for students at Pahrump Valley High School and the dollars raised on Saturday will now be directed to the coffers dedicated to that program.

“Please be sure you patronize the businesses who donated to support this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner!” Gaylord-Thomas encouraged the community. “And we also had many individual donors and appreciate them from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you to all of our generous donors, including 2nd Amendment Guns and Range, Congressman Amodei, Artesian Cellars, Balloons Over Pahrump, Cheers Tours, Rose Coibion, Marty Greenfield Jewelers, Assemblyman Hafen and Hair FX Salon.

“Thank you as well to Stephani Hashimura, Jewelry of Romance, Barbara Jones, Jeannie King, Mom’s Diner, Natural Vibes, Katreen Romanoff, Sacred Tree Health and Wellness and Sanders Winery,” she continued. “Along with Alice Saitta, Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram, Secret Sisters, Stockman’s Steakhouse, (Nye County Commissioner) Debra Strickland, Sunflower Boutique, Lavonne Susuki, Tower Pizza, Tamara Trudeau, Valley Electric and Judge Kimberly Wanker, as well as myself and my husband, Robert Thomas.”

Students who are interested in applying for the Pahrump Valley Republican Women’s scholarship program should check with their school counselors for the applications, which will be made available by the end of the month.

The Pahrump Valley Republican Women meet the second Monday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Nye County Republican Central Committee Headquarters, 4760 Pahrump Valley Boulevard, Suite #9. The group is not just for the ladies, either. Men are always welcome to join as associate members.

Those wishing to learn more about the Pahrump Valley Republican Women can call 909-229-2693 or email has7290@sbcglobal.net

