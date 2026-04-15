Republican primary debates begin next week

The Nye County Republican Club will be hosting two sets of debates. The first on Monday, April 20 will feature the district attorney race, the District 5 commissioner race, and clerk race. (Nye County Republican Club)

Ahead of Nevada’s primary election, local GOP incumbents and candidates will meet in Pahrump to debate in front of voters at two events hosted by the Nye County Republican Club.

“Part of the club’s mission is to educate the voters on who the Republican candidates are and what they stand for,” explained Nye County Republican Club President Joe Burdzinski. “We thought one of the best ways to do that would be with a series of debates where the different candidates can answer questions and explain what they would do if they’re elected.”

The first set of debates will take place next week from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 20, at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, located at 681 S. Highway 160.

“We’ve been getting very positive responses, not only from the voters, but also from all the candidates,” Burdzinski told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Three Republican races will be featured on April 20 in this order: the Nye County district attorney race with incumbent Brian Kunzi and Michelle Nelson; the District 5 Nye County commissioner race with incumbent Debra Strickland, Matt Sadler and Jeff Snow; and the Nye County clerk race with incumbent Cori Freidhof, Andrew Caccavale and Kayla Ball.

There will be reserved seating for registered members of the Nye County Republican Club, but also first-come, first-served seating for non-club guests. The debates are free to attend.

The next three debates, consisting of the Nye County sheriff’s race, the Pahrump justice of the peace race and the Nye County public administrator race, will take place on Thursday, May 7, also from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino.

A Pahrump Valley Times reporter will moderate the debates and pose questions to the candidates.

For more information about the Nye County Republican Club, visit its Facebook page under NCRC - Nye County Republican Club or call (775) 764-8085.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com