Return to glory for historic vehicles in Pahrump
To call Pahrump business owner Marcel Pontbriand an automobile enthusiast would be a glaring understatement.
Pontbriand, the owner of Top Notch Repairs and Top Notch Carriers, two separate entities, has maintained a passion for all types of vehicles since his teenage years.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, he hosted the 3rd annual Top Notch Car Show at his 3591 West Bell Vista Ave. location, where numerous individuals and families turned out for the event, which included carnival rides, vendors, live music, drawings, and of course, scores of classic cars.
“Everything is perfect and this was very successful,” Pontbriand said as he gazed at the attending crowd.
“We have over 200 cars for this event. I love automobiles, especially muscle cars, since I was 13 or 14 years old.”
One participant, Kory DeNeal, brought out two of his vehicles for the show.
Clad in a Santa Claus costume, DeNeal was also handing out Hot Wheels to youngsters who stopped by to check out his cars.
“I have a 1930 Ford Model A,” DeNeal noted. “It’s a 4-cylinder and it only has 40 horsepower. It’s all original, and in 10 years she will be 100 years old. I also have a hot rod which is a 1923 T-Bucket. It’s really like a kit car because somebody put a fiberglass shell on it and a 348 big-block Chevy motor from a 1958 Chevy truck and it can scream. I got it up to 55 miles per hour and I got scared because if the tire pops, and I flip over, the shell is going to shatter like a pop bottle.”
California resident Jerry Keith was another attendee who brought out his classic car.
“This is a 1937 Ford, and it has an LS1 Chevy engine and a 4L60-E transmission,” Keith said.
“I’ve made quite a few modifications on it. It has white leather interior, and I’ve owned it for about two years. I take it out about every two weeks. I didn’t drive it here though.”
Pontbriand’s wife Valerie, meanwhile, spoke about the car show and how it has benefited the community.
“Every year we do charity fundraisers for different organizations,” she said.
“This year we picked the veterans because we thought it was very important. We are donating the proceeds from this event to the VFW 10054 Post. Last year it was the Nye County School District and the NyE Communities Coalition. The first year it was Manse Elementary School.”
2019 Winners
Class 1
3rd place :
Name: Kory A DeNeal 1930 Ford Model A Trophy & $100 cash
2nd place:
Name: Jim Hodges 1933 Essex Terraplane Trophy & $150 cash
1st place:
Name: Steve Berge 1922 Model T Depot Hack Trophy & $300 cash
Class 2
3rd place :
Name: Rex & Kay Neely 1938 Chevy Panel Truck Trophy & $100 cash
2nd place:
Name: Donald Hastings 1940 Chevy 2dr Sedan Trophy & $150 cash
1st place:
Name: Jerry Keith 1937 Ford Coupe Trophy & $300 cash
CLASS 3:
3rd place :
Name:Russ Johnston 1958 Chevy Nomad Trophy & $100 cash
2nd place:
Name: Karl Korschiwowski 1965 Chevy Chevelle Trophy & $150 cash
1st place:
Name: William K. William 1966 Chevrolet Impala Trophy & $300 cash
Class 4:
3rd place :
Name: Bob Bolling 1958 Chevy Yeoman Trophy & $100 cash
2nd place:
Name: Randy & Jodell Zeal 1952 Henry J Gasser Trophy & $150 cash
1st place:
Name: Yancey & Serita Taylor 1966 Chevy C10 Stepside Trophy & $300 cash
Class 5:
3rd place :
Name: Doug Deschamp 1986 Suzuki Samurai Tin Top Trophy & $100 cash
2nd place:
Name: Charles & Barbara Benson 1971 250C Mercedes Trophy & $150 cash
1st place:
Name:Otis & Carolee Turner 1976 Excalibur Pheaton Trophy & $300 cash
Class 6:
3rd place :
Name:John Green 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS Trophy & $100 cash
2nd place:
Name: Nick Bitzer 1978 Chevy El Camino Trophy & $150 cash
1st place:
Name: Ingrid Moore 1980 Chevy Camaro Trophy & $300 cash
Class 7:
3rd place :
Name:Tom Glenn 2017 Dodge Charger Daytona 392 Trophy & $100 cash
2nd place:
Name: Yancey McMurtry 2016 Dodge Challenger Trophy & $150 cash
1st place:
Name: Brittany Thorp 2017 Dodge Charger Trophy & $300 cash
Class 8:
3rd place :
Name: Gary Evans 2000 Harley Ultra Glide Trophy & $100 cash
2nd place:
Name: Russ Johnston 2013 Victory Cross Country Trophy & $150 cash
1st place:
Name: Leroy Barnett 2016 Indian Roadmaster Trophy & $300 cash
The Road Tripper
Name: Otis & Carolee Turner 1976 Excalibur Pheaton Trophy
Town & State : Deming NM
Self Restoration
Name:Bob Bolling 1958 Chevy Yeoman Trophy & $100 cash
People’s choice:
Name: Otis & Carolee Turner 1976 Excalibur Pheaton Trophy & $ 600 cash
Sponsor’s Choice (sponsor : Top Notch Carrier)
Name: Tom South 1957 Chevy Pickup Plaque & Gift Basket
Sponsor’s Choice (sponsor: Domestic Landscape, Bill Miller)
Name: Jerry Keith 1937 Ford Coupe Plaque & $300 cash
Sponsor’s Choice (sponsor: Cactus Joe Blue Diamond Nursery)
Name: Ray Loyko 1965 Chevy Malibu Convertible Plaque & $500 cash
Car Club Best Participation: Exquizit Mopars Trophy
From: Las Vegas NV
How many cars registered : 14
Source: organizers