67°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Return to glory for historic vehicles in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

To call Pahrump business owner Marcel Pontbriand an automobile enthusiast would be a glaring understatement.

Pontbriand, the owner of Top Notch Repairs and Top Notch Carriers, two separate entities, has maintained a passion for all types of vehicles since his teenage years.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, he hosted the 3rd annual Top Notch Car Show at his 3591 West Bell Vista Ave. location, where numerous individuals and families turned out for the event, which included carnival rides, vendors, live music, drawings, and of course, scores of classic cars.

“Everything is perfect and this was very successful,” Pontbriand said as he gazed at the attending crowd.

“We have over 200 cars for this event. I love automobiles, especially muscle cars, since I was 13 or 14 years old.”

One participant, Kory DeNeal, brought out two of his vehicles for the show.

Clad in a Santa Claus costume, DeNeal was also handing out Hot Wheels to youngsters who stopped by to check out his cars.

“I have a 1930 Ford Model A,” DeNeal noted. “It’s a 4-cylinder and it only has 40 horsepower. It’s all original, and in 10 years she will be 100 years old. I also have a hot rod which is a 1923 T-Bucket. It’s really like a kit car because somebody put a fiberglass shell on it and a 348 big-block Chevy motor from a 1958 Chevy truck and it can scream. I got it up to 55 miles per hour and I got scared because if the tire pops, and I flip over, the shell is going to shatter like a pop bottle.”

California resident Jerry Keith was another attendee who brought out his classic car.

“This is a 1937 Ford, and it has an LS1 Chevy engine and a 4L60-E transmission,” Keith said.

“I’ve made quite a few modifications on it. It has white leather interior, and I’ve owned it for about two years. I take it out about every two weeks. I didn’t drive it here though.”

Pontbriand’s wife Valerie, meanwhile, spoke about the car show and how it has benefited the community.

“Every year we do charity fundraisers for different organizations,” she said.

“This year we picked the veterans because we thought it was very important. We are donating the proceeds from this event to the VFW 10054 Post. Last year it was the Nye County School District and the NyE Communities Coalition. The first year it was Manse Elementary School.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Prisoner Transport Services, the sheriff's office said, perio ...
PVT investigates: ‘Inhumanity’ to 6 prisoners prompts charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two individuals tasked with transporting extradited inmates from one jurisdiction to another, both found themselves as inmates for a while at the Nye County Detention Center, according to public records recently reviewed by the Pahrump Valley Times.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Terrie D'Antonio, District 5 director for Valley Electric As ...
New interim Valley CEO to serve in dual role
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Outgoing Valley Electric Association Inc. Interim CEO Dick Peck will depart from his role at the end of October, and a current board member will take his place as interim CEO until the search for a permanent replacement is completed. The search and hiring a permanent replacement, according to statements from the co-op, should be completed by Thanksgiving.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Mr. Hunk from Pahrump Pageant attracted a large crowd on ...
Ben Fluker crowned Hunk from Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Hunk from Pahrump Pageant took place this month with nine local men strutting their stuff before a crowd of nearly 200 attendees at the Sanders Family Winery.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The parade is organized by the Pahrump Valley Chamber ...
Pahrump Fall Festival parade road closure
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close a portion of Nevada Highway 160 between Dandelion Street and Oxbow Avenue in Pahrump from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, for the 55th annual Fall Festival Parade, NDOT announced.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Rau Tama Nui, or Children of Many Cultures, was the fe ...
Pahrump luau brings in thousands to assist young people
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On a balmy evening in the Pahrump Valley, area residents donned their Hawaiian-style garb and headed out to the Lakeside Casino RV Resort boathouse for the 2019 CASA Luau, hosted by Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Sept. 25 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $14 million.

Jamie Domina/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Several members from the Pahrump Southern Nye ...
Pahrump youth to compete in Nevada 4-H competitions
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump youth will head to Winnemucca in early October for the Nevada 4-H Expo Competition—an event that has been on hiatus since the early 2000s.

Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. 95 was closed in both directions Tuesday night while troopers inv ...
1 dead after car, motorcycle collide near Amargosa Valley
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle near Amargosa Valley on Tuesday night.

Nevada Department of Transportation Approximately 50 Nevada schools in 13 different communities ...
Nevada taking part in Walk to School Day
Staff Report

Many Nevada schoolchildren will take part in organized events to walk or bicycle to school on Oct. 2 in recognition of International Walk to School Day, the state Transportation Department said.